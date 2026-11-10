Detective who led case against Russell Brand urges any potential victims to come forward - as he says new information is being 'triaged'
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Met paid tribute to the women who came forward to secure the convictions
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The detective who led the case against Russell Brand has said new claims against him are being "triaged" after the disgraced star was jailed for over a decade.
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Brand, 51, was sentenced to ten and a half years yesterday for rape and three counts of sexual assault, which were committed during his showbiz career.
But it emerged last week that police are assessing new claims made against him, including the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.
Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning, lead detective in the case Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy paid tribute to the victims and said there had been "several" other people who have gotten in touch with police.
Read more: Russell Brand's 'staggering arrogance' condemned by judge as disgraced star is jailed for more than ten years
Read more: Laura Brand seen breathing deeply and muttering 'it's ok, it's ok' as husband is jailed for over ten years
He said: "I'm incredibly proud of the investigation team, but I'm always going to bring it back to the women who came forward.
"The conviction could not have been achieved without their bravery and their resilience throughout this whole procedure.
"During the trial and since the conviction, we've had several reports made to us.
"We're just going through them now to assess whether they're information about behaviour or whether anything may constitute a crime.
"Several means that we're triaging them. We have surged some extra resources into that investigation team to try and look at exactly what we've got."
Brand was handed his sentence yesterday, which he will serve at least two-thirds of.
He showed no emotion at Southwark Crown Court as the sentence was passed, but told his wife Laura "We'll be okay", as he was taken downstairs by the dock officers.
As the judge read out the results inside, crowds of fans gathered outside the court.
Brand's father, Ronald Brand, was asked by reporters whether he had a message for his son's victims, to which he responded: "The victim? What, Russell?"
Asked how confident he and his colleagues were of securing convictions, Det Supt Furphy said: "Our job really is just to present the evidential case to the court.
"But of course, the investigation team have spent a long time with the women who came forward, so you can't help but go into that courtroom and be invested in what the outcome might be.
"Yes we're pleased, but again, the focus is and continues to be the women that came forward and spoke to us."
Asked what his message would be to any other potential victims, he added: "If you've not spoken to police yet and you've been a victim of rape or sex offence by Russell Brand, then please come and speak to us.
"We treat you with dignity, we treat you with respect, and we wrap a whole service around you to support you throughout whatever criminal justice outcome may be."
Brand was described as a "sexual predator" with no remorse during the hearing.
Hours after his sentencing, his ex-girlfriend, Jemima Goldsmith said she was forced to call the police to get him removed during a "violent incident" in 2014.
TV producer Ms Goldsmith revealed that she had helped the reporters from Channel 4 and the Sunday Times who first exposed Brand's crimes in 2023.