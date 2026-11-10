Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Met paid tribute to the women who came forward to secure the convictions

By Alex Storey

The detective who led the case against Russell Brand has said new claims against him are being "triaged" after the disgraced star was jailed for over a decade.

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Brand was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

He said: "I'm incredibly proud of the investigation team, but I'm always going to bring it back to the women who came forward. "The conviction could not have been achieved without their bravery and their resilience throughout this whole procedure. "During the trial and since the conviction, we've had several reports made to us. "We're just going through them now to assess whether they're information about behaviour or whether anything may constitute a crime. "Several means that we're triaging them. We have surged some extra resources into that investigation team to try and look at exactly what we've got."

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy (left) and David Roberts of the Crown Prosecution Service address the media. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy told LBC new information on Russell Brand is being "triaged". Picture: LBC

Brand was handed his sentence yesterday, which he will serve at least two-thirds of. He showed no emotion at Southwark Crown Court as the sentence was passed, but told his wife Laura "We'll be okay", as he was taken downstairs by the dock officers. As the judge read out the results inside, crowds of fans gathered outside the court. Brand's father, Ronald Brand, was asked by reporters whether he had a message for his son's victims, to which he responded: "The victim? What, Russell?" Asked how confident he and his colleagues were of securing convictions, Det Supt Furphy said: "Our job really is just to present the evidential case to the court.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Russell Brand speaking to his wife Laura Gallacher as he leaves the dock. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"But of course, the investigation team have spent a long time with the women who came forward, so you can't help but go into that courtroom and be invested in what the outcome might be. "Yes we're pleased, but again, the focus is and continues to be the women that came forward and spoke to us." Asked what his message would be to any other potential victims, he added: "If you've not spoken to police yet and you've been a victim of rape or sex offence by Russell Brand, then please come and speak to us. "We treat you with dignity, we treat you with respect, and we wrap a whole service around you to support you throughout whatever criminal justice outcome may be."

Brand pictured at an LA Galaxy match against the Seattle Sounders in 2012. Picture: Headlinephoto Limited/Alamy