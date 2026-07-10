It comes after it emerged that Pizza Express 'held internal inquiry' into Andrew's Woking alibi claim

Andtrew at Funeral Of The Duchess Of Kent - as the royal faces a police probe. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Detectives looking into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are set to travel to the US to speak with the family of the late Virginia Giuffre.

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As part of their enquiries, detectives from Thames Valley Police (TVP) are reportedly set to travel across the Atlantic in the coming weeks to speak with Ms Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law, alongside Amanda Roberts. It emerged in May that detectives investigating Andrew will consider allegations of sexual misconduct in their inquiry into potential misconduct in public office. The legal definition of the offence can include a wide range of conduct, including sharing confidential financial information, financial misconduct, wilful neglect of duty, and sexual misconduct. The term also covers categories including corruption and improper interference, conflict of interest, perverting the course of justice, dishonesty or fraudulent conduct, and misconduct leading to personal gain. It comes after it emerged that Pizza Express 'held internal inquiry' into Andrew's Woking alibi claim Read more: England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles died of brain injury as coroner rules there should be an inquest Read more: British widow buried husband in unmarked grave in Cape Verde after he fell ill and died while on holiday

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre exits federal court in Manhattan, who also accused Andrew of crimes which the Prince strenuously denies. Picture: Alamy

The trans-Atlantic enquiries, initially reported by The Times, come after Detectives at TVP were understood to be concerned the public believes they are only focused on accusations the former prince shared information while a trade envoy. In reality, the legal terms of the offence under investigation are much broader. In a statement, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Our misconduct in public office investigation is ongoing. We cannot go into specifics of the investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of enquiry.” Andrew served as the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment from 2001 until 2011, when he stepped down amid controversy over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He received no salary for travelling around the world and at home promoting Britain’s business interests, but criticisms were made about the thousands of pounds spent each year on his expenses and travel costs. His decision to quit the role came in the same year he was pictured with his arm around his primary accuser, Ms Giuffre, who said she was trafficked to the former duke at the home of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, at the funeral of The Duchess of Kent. Picture: Alamy