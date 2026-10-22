Police have been granted more time to question a woman who was arrested in connection with the shooting of a police officer in Nottingham city centre.

Late on Wednesday, police said Nottingham Magistrates’ Court had granted detectives a warrant of further detention, allowing them to continue questioning the 27-year-old suspect.

They were later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman inside the vehicle were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

The force said officers stopped a vehicle in the Radford area of the city on Sunday evening and arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The officer, who is in a stable condition in hospital, had approached two people in Angel Row at 4.50am on Sunday when he was injured, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested in Bedfordshire early on Monday was also questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said he has since been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

A 21-year-old woman was detained in southeast London on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She was later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 35-year-old man was arrested in the Bulwell area of Nottingham on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and assisting an offender.

Later that evening, a seventh person was arrested when a 33-year-old woman was detained in Aspley also on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and assisting an offender. Both remain in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Bull said: “The investigation team continues to work tirelessly to establish exactly what happened before, during and after this appalling incident.

“I would like to thank them, along with colleagues from other police forces, for their continued support and assistance.

“It remains crucial that anyone with information about this incident comes forward and speaks to us.”

He continued: “The injured officer was carrying out his duty to protect the public and it is truly abhorrent that this has happened to him.

"We continue to support him as he undergoes further treatment in hospital and are keeping him and his family fully informed of developments in the investigation.

“We would also like to stress that the officer has requested privacy at this time, and we ask that the media respects that wish.”

A weapon that appeared to be a sawn-off double-barrelled shotgun was pictured at the scene on Sunday, with Nottingham East Labour MP Nadia Whittome writing on X: “My thoughts are with the injured police officer and his family following this truly shocking incident. We all wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

The Police Federation of England and Wales sent best wishes to the officer and said it was a “stark reminder of the dangers police officers face every day”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 106 of October 18.