Virginia Giuffre claimed Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, which Andrew has consistently denied

Police are also likely to speak to Mountbatten-Windsor’s former protection officers. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Police officers investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over misconduct claims are looking at allegations made by Virginia Giuffre which were not taken forward by the Met.

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Thames Valley police detectives are understood to be in communication with the Metropolitan Police to review its records relating to Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, The Times reported. They are also likely to speak to Mountbatten-Windsor’s former protection officers who stayed with him at properties owned by the paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, according to emails released by the US Department of Justice. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by protection officers but detectives will want to check for any information about what they saw and ensure there are no outstanding inquiries, the newspaper said. It comes after it was revealed on Friday that Thames Valley Police had widened its probe into Andrew to include possible sexual offences. Read more: King Charles snubs brother Andrew during Sandringham stay over bank holiday Read more: Police investigating Andrew ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegation at Royal Ascot

Ms Giuffre claimed Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. Picture: Getty

Ms Giuffre claimed Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, which Andrew has consistently denied. In 2022 she was paid a £12 million settlement by Andrew who did not admit wrongdoing. In July 2015, Ms Giuffre was interviewed by the Met after complaining she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in a New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial. Officers chose not to launch a full investigation, on the grounds that no allegation of criminal conduct was made against any UK-based nationals.

Another incident relates to an allegation that Andrew acted inappropriately towards a woman at Royal Ascot in 2002. Picture: Getty