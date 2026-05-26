Detectives investigating Andrew seek Virginia Giuffre files amid sexual misconduct probe
Virginia Giuffre claimed Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, which Andrew has consistently denied
Police officers investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over misconduct claims are looking at allegations made by Virginia Giuffre which were not taken forward by the Met.
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Thames Valley police detectives are understood to be in communication with the Metropolitan Police to review its records relating to Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, The Times reported.
They are also likely to speak to Mountbatten-Windsor’s former protection officers who stayed with him at properties owned by the paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, according to emails released by the US Department of Justice.
There is no evidence of wrongdoing by protection officers but detectives will want to check for any information about what they saw and ensure there are no outstanding inquiries, the newspaper said.
It comes after it was revealed on Friday that Thames Valley Police had widened its probe into Andrew to include possible sexual offences.
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Ms Giuffre claimed Andrew sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, which Andrew has consistently denied.
In 2022 she was paid a £12 million settlement by Andrew who did not admit wrongdoing.
In July 2015, Ms Giuffre was interviewed by the Met after complaining she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, who took his own life in a New York prison cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.
Officers chose not to launch a full investigation, on the grounds that no allegation of criminal conduct was made against any UK-based nationals.
Ms Giuffre died by suicide in Australia in April 2025 aged 41.
Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over material in the Epstein files suggesting that he had forwarded confidential information to Epstein while working as a trade envoy. He has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.
On Friday, Thames Valley Police urged other victims and witnesses to come forward. It is understood detectives are investigating a range of offences including sexual misconduct and corruption which fall within the scope of misconduct in public office.
On Friday LBC reported that the force is investigating claims by a woman who said she was sent by Epstein to the former prince’s residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010.
Her lawyer is co-operating with the police but she has not been interviewed. She has not lodged a criminal complaint over fears of loss of privacy and unwanted publicity, the Mail on Sunday reported.
Another incident relates to an allegation that Andrew acted inappropriately towards a woman at Royal Ascot in 2002.
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “There’s a number of aspects of alleged misconduct that the investigation is examining.“
"We are speaking to a range of witnesses and want anyone with information to get in touch with us.
“I really want to stress that our door is open.”