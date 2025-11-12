Prisons and Probation Ombudsman Adrian Usher said successive wardens at Medomsley Detention Centre, which operated in County Durham from 1961 to 1987, were either complicit or incompetent in the scandal.

A 202-page report was complied into the conduct of staff at Medomsley Detention Centre which operated in County Durham from 1961 to 1987. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Prison bosses "ignored and dismissed" decades of physical and sexual abuse by detention centre staff against hundreds of young inmates, an official inquiry has found.

Prisons and Probation Ombudsman Adrian Usher said successive wardens at Medomsley Detention Centre, which operated in County Durham from 1961 to 1987, were either complicit or incompetent in the horrific crimes. They allowed officer Neville Husband, described by Mr Usher "as possibly the most prolific sex offender in British history", to groom and rape hundreds of trainees in Medomsley's kitchens.

Part of the inquiry focused on officer Neville Husband who was described by Mr Usher “as possibly the most prolific sex offender in British history. Picture: Getty

Mr Usher's damming 202-page report found that the male inmates, aged 17-21, who had been convicted of relatively minor crimes, were physically abused from the moment they arrived. Victims were attacked while bathing, during their strip searches and physical education, and while working. Staff felt it was acceptable to carry out this torture, believing it was their job to make the inmate's experience unpleasant and deter them from re-offending. The scale of the abuse meant the centre's leaders were aware of it and therefore “complicit”, or “they lacked dedication and professional curiosity to such an extent as to not be professionally competent”, the ombudsman said. Mr Usher stated: "The illegitimate power imbalance that existed between Husband and the trainees and other staff further flourished within a culture of collusion and silence from other employees. "Husband used this power with devastating effect."

Victims at the centre were attacked while bathing, during strip searches and physical education, and while working. Picture: Getty