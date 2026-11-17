Deutsche Bank said the matters in the various reports "date back many years", and that the bank had since strengthened its controls

Deutsche Bank's chairman backed his CEO after a huge cache of leaked internal records renewed scrutiny of the German lender's past dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Deutsche Bank's chairman backed his CEO Christian Sewing after a huge cache of leaked internal records renewed scrutiny of the German lender's past dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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The reports, compiled by a consortium of international journalists and published by outlets including Der Spiegel, the Financial Times, the New York Times and Le Monde, examined Deutsche Bank's dealings with Trump, Epstein and Russian oligarchs, including its pursuit of business in Russia before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Deutsche Bank, whose shares fell by as much as 6 per cent, said the matters in the various reports "date back many years", and that the bank had since strengthened its controls. "During my tenure I haven’t seen a single decision from Christian Sewing that I was not comfortable with," Deutsche Bank Chairman Alexander Wynaendts said in an emailed statement. Sewing has led Germany's biggest lender since 2018. Read more: Trump says US taking seriously report of possible Iranian dirty bomb plot in Washington Read more: Forensic expert says Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death was homicide, not suicide

The Financial Times reported that Deutsche Bank had inadvertently sent a Trump tax document to another client's accountant in 2017 when the president was a Deutsche Bank client during his first term in office. Asked in Manila about the error, Trump said the bank should not have disclosed it. "They shouldn't have done it. It's illegal for them to do it," Trump said. Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Trump's reaction. The leaks also showed that Deutsche Bank was ambitious in pursuing business in Russia, including with high-profile oligarchs, right up to the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, even as some of the bank's managers voiced concerns over the risks, according to the publications. German finance minister Lars Klingbeil called on authorities to investigate "and take the necessary action". Deutsche Bank, he said, needs to explain "with complete transparency" how it has fixed failures and will prevent new ones.

A member of the European Parliament called on Sewing to appear before the body to answer questions about the bank's business practices and control mechanisms. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England's regulatory arm declined to comment. The 6 per cent share drop was the biggest since April 2025. Shares recouped some losses to trade 3.8 per cent lower by early afternoon. Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at Consorsbank, said the millions of documents raise questions about what else could come to light. "In the short term, these revelations are not helping the stock price. When faced with uncertainty, investors’ first instinct is to sell, and this case is no exception," Stanzl said. For years, Deutsche Bank has been trying to rebuild its reputation after penalties tied to anti-money laundering ​controls and other compliance failings.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit on November 17, 2026. Picture: Pool/Getty