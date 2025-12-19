Actress Debbie Rush has sent heartfelt messages to the Coronation Street cast who sent their condolences after the death of her son.

The actress, who played Anna Windass on the soap, revealed her son William passed away on Wednesday at the age of 31.

Debbie said she and her family have been left 'completely broken' by the news and are suffering 'unimaginable grief.’

Actress Catherine Tyldesley said: “Oh love, I'm heartbroken for you all. I am so deeply sorry. I'm sending so much love and strength.”

Angela Griffin wrote: “Debbie, my heart breaks for you and all your family. I remember him with such fondness. So, so sad. Sending all the love and light possible to you.”

Jack P Shepherd wrote: “Terrible to read that Debbie. Devastating news thinking of you all.”

Tina O'Brien posted: “Sending you so much love, thinking of you all.”

Rebecca Ryan, who starred alongside William in Waterloo Road, commented: “Debbie, I am so sorry sorry to hear this!! Sending you all the love. He was such an amazing light. Thinking of you and your beautiful family.”

Sharing the news of her son's tragic death on Instagram, Debbie wrote: ”Our beautiful baby boy, William, passed away on 17th December. As a family, our hearts are completely broken, and there are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss.

“Even in our darkest moment, William gave the most precious gift of all. Through being an organ donor, he has given hope and life to other families, thinking of others right to the very end. His kindness and love will forever be part of his legacy.

“We kindly ask that our privacy be respected as we navigate this unimaginable grief. William will always be loved, always missed, and forever in our hearts.”

William himself was a young star, having played schoolboy Josh Stevenson in on Waterloo Road between 2009 and 2013.

Debbie said in the post that William died on Wednesday, adding: "As a family, our hearts are completely broken."

His cause of death has not been announced.

