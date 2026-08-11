Rayner's comments come as Andy Burnham pledged to give councils more powers to block new vape shops on Britain's “hollowed-out high streets”.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Angela Rayner today insisted she "would be devastated" if her children started vaping, as the MP backed Andy Burnham's plans to give councils the power to block the opening of vape shops.

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Ms Rayner, who has recently returned to the front bench as Labour's Housing Secretary, admitted to LBC that she "would be devastated if my kids started vaping". It comes despite the fact Ms Rayner openly uses vapes herself, with Nick Ferrari confronting the MP with a clip from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in which she jests: "my kids call me the vape dragon". Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Rayner said: "It is not cool, it is not a good habit, and I despise the fact I have to say on your show that I’m addicted to nicotine as I started as a kid. "I’ve cracked down on it, I do vape, but the important thing is I do that to stop myself from smoking. It’s been a lifetime of addiction for me and it’s probably going to damage my health." She added: "My kids are disgusted by me vaping, but I started vaping to give up smoking." It comes as Andy Burnham unveiled plans to hand more power to local councils in a bid to save Britain’s “hollowed-out high streets” by blocking new bookmakers and vape shops. Read more: Councils to be given powers to block eyesore vape shops in Burnham plan to revive 'hollowed out high streets' Read More: Police given powers to shut 'dodgy' vape shops, barbers and nail salons for up to a year in major crackdown

Andy Burnham has pledged to give councils more powers to block new bookmakers and vape shops in a bid to save Britain’s “hollowed-out high streets”. Picture: Getty

The MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, who recently returned to government after stepping down last year over an underpaid tax bill on a second property, said: "I’m from a generation when I thought it was cool to smoke - it wasn't." "I'm from a generation when I thought it was cool to smoke - it wasn't," she continued. "It’s a lifetime of purgatory for me of doing something I know isn’t good for me - I don't want to see an explosion of vape shops." Under the proposals, the Prime Minister intends to scrap the so-called “aim to permit” rule, which limits the ability of local authorities to prevent betting shops and 24-hour slot machine venues opening in their area. The new rules intend to force new outlets selling e-cigarettes to gain planning permission as part of efforts to give communities a greater say in proposals affecting their local high streets. The Prime Minister also outlined that the formal definition of a vape shop will be tightened to stop businesses side-stepping the new rules by claiming to be a “convenience store or a retailer”, officials said.

Areas such as Tooting in South London have seen local stores closing at a rapid rate, with vape and barbers shops appearing in their place. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on the proposals, Ms Rayner said the aim was to "put communities back in control". "We recognise that there is a problem around some shops on our high streets - and we’re giving police the powers to enforce that," Ms Rayner said. Admitting "people have seen the decline in their high streets", the Housing Secretary reiterated government plans that are set to also affect adult gaming centres, which offer up to 24 hours of access to slot and fruit machines. Under proposals first announced by Sir Keir Starmer’s government, police will also be able to shut down “dodgy” barbers, vape shops and nail salons for up to a year.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaking to the media during a visit to HM Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre. Picture: Alamy

The maximum length of so-called “closure orders” will be extended from six months to 12, to give officers more time to investigate premises linked to organised crime. Officials said the Government would also set clearer expectations for the design of high-street shop fronts, to improve the appearance and pre-empt complaints about “garish neon signs” and “oversized logos.” Working with local authorities, it will publish “practical guidance” for councils on how to make town centres more attractive, they said. The “aim to permit” policy was introduced when Sir Tony Blair’s Labour government, in which Mr Burnham was a minister, liberalised gambling laws in 2005. The Prime Minister, after taking a holiday a little over a fortnight into the job, will spend much of the rest of August travelling the country asking people how the Government can improve their lives. Officials have said he will be in “listening mode”, with a focus on reviving high streets and tackling the cost of living. But he is under pressure over his handling of the prisoner-release row, as two of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers are still to be freed early despite Mr Burnham’s review of the plans.

Mr Burnham said Tuesday’s announcement would help put local communities “back in control” and allow councils to rein in the spread of unwanted shops and bring town centres back to life. Picture: Alamy