Two Devon & Cornwall officers who failed to provide emergency first aid to a man who died after collapsing in the back of their police van have been sacked for gross misconduct.

A disciplinary panel found the actions of Pc Grant Mackenzie and Pc Dean Hunkin amounted to gross misconduct – and they were dismissed without notice on Thursday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The officers failed to spot that Stephen Reardon, 34, needed urgent medical attention.

At one point, Pc Hunkin said Mr Reardon was “playing games” when he saw him shaking and unresponsive through the van’s Perspex divide, IOPC investigators found.

The officers had transported Mr Reardon in the van’s secure holding area for almost 40 minutes after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs in St Austell on July 13 2023.

Mr Reardon slumped to the floor just minutes into the 17-mile trip to Newquay Police Station, and van CCTV showed him suffering seizures and visibly trembling.

The officers did not stop to check his condition despite calling out Mr Reardon’s name 63 times during the journey. He did not respond and spent 22 minutes on the van floor – and they did not stop to check his condition, IOPC investigators found.

Mr Reardon was found unconscious and not breathing when removed from the van in the police station car park at 11.23am. He was given CPR and paramedics attended, and was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Footage from the van’s CCTV later showed Mr Reardon had pushed a small bag, which became lodged in his airway, into his mouth before the journey started. He had taken it from inside his pants while handcuffed to the front of his body.

This week, the officers appeared before a misconduct panel in Exeter accused of breaching the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of the exercise of their duties and responsibilities in relation to Mr Reardon.

The panel ruled that Pc Mackenzie be dismissed without notice, and Pc Hunkin would have been dismissed without notice if had he still been a serving police officer.