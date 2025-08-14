Devon & Cornwall Police officers sacked after man’s police van death
Two Devon & Cornwall officers who failed to provide emergency first aid to a man who died after collapsing in the back of their police van have been sacked for gross misconduct.
A disciplinary panel found the actions of Pc Grant Mackenzie and Pc Dean Hunkin amounted to gross misconduct – and they were dismissed without notice on Thursday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
The officers failed to spot that Stephen Reardon, 34, needed urgent medical attention.
At one point, Pc Hunkin said Mr Reardon was “playing games” when he saw him shaking and unresponsive through the van’s Perspex divide, IOPC investigators found.
The officers had transported Mr Reardon in the van’s secure holding area for almost 40 minutes after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs in St Austell on July 13 2023.
Mr Reardon slumped to the floor just minutes into the 17-mile trip to Newquay Police Station, and van CCTV showed him suffering seizures and visibly trembling.
The officers did not stop to check his condition despite calling out Mr Reardon’s name 63 times during the journey. He did not respond and spent 22 minutes on the van floor – and they did not stop to check his condition, IOPC investigators found.
Mr Reardon was found unconscious and not breathing when removed from the van in the police station car park at 11.23am. He was given CPR and paramedics attended, and was later pronounced dead in the hospital.
Footage from the van’s CCTV later showed Mr Reardon had pushed a small bag, which became lodged in his airway, into his mouth before the journey started. He had taken it from inside his pants while handcuffed to the front of his body.
This week, the officers appeared before a misconduct panel in Exeter accused of breaching the standards appropriate to the conduct of a police officer in respect of the exercise of their duties and responsibilities in relation to Mr Reardon.
The panel ruled that Pc Mackenzie be dismissed without notice, and Pc Hunkin would have been dismissed without notice if had he still been a serving police officer.
Both officers had joint responsibility and should have offered early medical assistance to Mr Reardon, according to the panel.
Pc MacKenzie, who was driving the van, had suggested that responsibility for monitoring Mr Reardon fell to his junior colleague as he was not steering the vehicle.
After the ruling, IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: "Both officers were first-aid trained, but neither checked on Mr Reardon or provided any intervention until around 24 minutes after he collapsed onto the van floor.
"Even when the van was stationary at the custody gates, there was still no urgency on the part of either officer to commence first aid, despite them being aware he’d been unresponsive for at least seven minutes."
Police guidance on the safe transportation of detainees states every detainee must be properly supervised and monitored, and that officers should react to any situation that may arise.
Mr Campbell added: "None of the attending officers seemed to take responsibility for Mr Reardon’s supervision and he was not thoroughly searched.
"We found no evidence of discussions over moving the handcuffs from the front to the rear in line with local and national policy. It meant Mr Reardon was able to put a package into his mouth, undetected, before the journey began.
"This is a tragic case. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Reardon for their loss."
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Reardon who have our utmost sympathy.
"Through their actions, the officers undermined public trust and confidence in the force and did not fulfil their duties and responsibilities towards Mr Reardon.
"Devon & Cornwall Police made an immediate referral to the IOPC following this incident and has fully co-operated with the subsequent independent investigation.
"Due to Mr Reardon’s forthcoming inquest, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."
Both officers are to be banned from policing as their details will be submitted to the College of Policing Barred List.
Pc Mackenzie had worked with the force for six years while Pc Hunkin was new in post and being mentored at the time of the incident.
The IOPC found no case to answer in relation to four other officers who also attended the 999 call and were involved in Mr Reardon’s arrest.