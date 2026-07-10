"For your own safety, please stay away from the closed areas, which are clearly signposted and fenced off and do not attempt to land on the beach from the water," Plymouth City Council warned.

Mount Batten beach near Plymouth has been forced to close amid a heatwave. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A beach in Devon has been forced to shut due to public safety risks after asbestos was discovered in the sand.

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Plymouth City Council announced Mount Batten beach, also known as Batten Bay, would be closed from Friday afer the traces of asbestos fibres were found. The beach will remain closed to all users until further notice, the council said - adding further sand and air tests need to be carried out to assess the full extent of asbestos across the whole beach area. "For your own safety, please stay away from the closed areas, which are clearly signposted and fenced off and do not attempt to land on the beach from the water," they said in a social media post. "We do not expect any immediate health issues linked to exposure to asbestos but anyone with concerns can consult their GP, or call 111 if experiencing symptoms," it states on their website. Asbestos was previously used in building construction and is only hazardous to health if it breaks down and fibres are released into the air. The closure comes as the UK is experiencing its third heatwave of the year, with temperatures expected to reach 35C in some parts of the south.

A small amount of asbestos was first found at the site in April 2019. The council said it was found in one of 16 sand samples. A total of 500kg of asbestos containing material, such as small pebbles or rocks was collected from the beach in 2019 and had continued to be collected every two months. It said due to the low levels of asbestos fibres found seven years ago, the beach was felt safe as long as signage was put in place to warn beachgoers of the risks. "A recent review of the risk assessment showed that since 2019, the volume of asbestos material being collected from the beach has not reduced over time," the council said in an update on their website. They added they do not know the source of the asbestos but it appears to be washing up with the tide and has been appearing as small pieces of material. Read more: Exact date UK heatwave to end and thunderstorms to arrive Read more: Where is there a hosepipe ban and who is affected?

Mount Batten beach will remain shut until further notice. Picture: Alamy

'Disappointment' Professor Steve Maddern, Plymouth Director of Public Health, said: “Closing a beach that is well used by local residents is the last thing we want to do and we understand the disappointment this will cause but the latest sand samples are concerning and we must prioritise the safety of the public. “We need to carry out further tests, including assessing the risk of airborne fibres and conducting a further survey to try and trace exactly where the materials are coming from. “I would urge everyone, for their own safety, to take notice of the signage around the beach and not to enter areas that have been closed. Once we have carried out further tests we will know what needs to be done to reduce the risks on the beach. “We would ask everyone to bear with us and be patient while this work takes place and to enjoy the other beautiful areas of the Mount Batten peninsula, including the Mount Batten Watersports and Activities Centre, in the meantime.” You can find more information about asbestos on the UKHSA website.