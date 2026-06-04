An eyewitness of a fatal helicopter crash in Devon has claimed that the pilot deliberately steered away from buildings and a petrol station before going down.

Three Royal Navy personnel died during the training exercise in Sourton Down near Okehampton shortly before 4am on Wednesday.

The identities of the dead have not yet been identified and accident investigators remain at the scene to figure out the cause of the crash.

Speaking to LBC, local resident Eddie Amhof said: "I do think that he must have put all his effort into getting away from properties and sort of let things happen when he got through open fields.

"I think he realised by that time that he had no longer control over the helicopter and.

"But he made sure before that he got away actually from any, any built up area."