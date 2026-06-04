Hero helicopter pilot 'deliberately crashed in field rather than hitting buildings or petrol station', Devon crash witness claims
An eyewitness of a fatal helicopter crash in Devon has claimed that the pilot deliberately steered away from buildings and a petrol station before going down.
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Three Royal Navy personnel died during the training exercise in Sourton Down near Okehampton shortly before 4am on Wednesday.
The identities of the dead have not yet been identified and accident investigators remain at the scene to figure out the cause of the crash.
Speaking to LBC, local resident Eddie Amhof said: "I do think that he must have put all his effort into getting away from properties and sort of let things happen when he got through open fields.
"I think he realised by that time that he had no longer control over the helicopter and.
"But he made sure before that he got away actually from any, any built up area."
The Civil Aviation Authority said the incident would be investigated by the Defence Accident Investigation Branch.
In a statement, Navy chief General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said: “I am deeply saddened to share the news that three crew members onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon.
“I know this will come as a huge shock to all in our Naval community, and my deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.
“I would like to thank Devon and Cornwall Police and the search and rescue teams who responded to the incident this morning.
“An investigation is underway and further updates will be provided in due course.”
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'Utterly tragic'
Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer described the "horrific incident" as "utterly tragic".
"My thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of the three members of the Royal Navy who sadly lost their lives this morning.
"Thank you to the emergency services responding to this horrific incident."
Defence Secretary John Healey said he was “devastated by the loss of three service personnel” after a Royal Navy helicopter crashed in Devon.
Utterly tragic.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 3, 2026
My thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of the three members of the Royal Navy who sadly lost their lives this morning.
Thank you to the emergency services responding to this horrific incident. https://t.co/4K5gp30Oly