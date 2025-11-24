A "devoted" elderly couple jumped to their deaths from cliffs near Whitby Abbey as one of them suffered with deteriorating health, an inquest heard.

Mr Jeffcock's nephew Kevin Shepherd said his uncle had bone cancer and must have decided to kill himself because he was in pain, with Susan following him.

An inquest in Northallerton heard Mr Jeffcock, 80, and Mrs Jeffcock, 74, had moved to the North Yorkshire seaside town after they retired.

David and Susan Jeffcock had sent a letter to their solicitor confirming they intended to end their lives before they were found on rocks at the base of East Cliff, in Whitby, on July 30.

Read More: East London pub that 'resembled creche' bans children after 6pm

Read More: Chancellor ‘plots raid on middle class pensions’ and will unveil £15bn extra spending on welfare

In a statement read at the inquest, Mr Shepherd said: "I was shocked to hear of their passing and in such circumstances.

"I can only conclude he was in so much pain he didn't want to keep deteriorating."

Mr Shepherd said that "although she was younger, Susan chose to join David", adding: "That to me shows their devotion."

He said Mr Jeffcock was "a lovely man who lived a good life", growing up in Sheffield and moving to Australia as a '10-pound pom,' before meeting and marrying "Susan - the love of his life" when he returned.

Mr Shepherd said the couple decided not to have children and "lived well together", travelling the world on their holidays.

He said Mr Jeffcock worked as a taxi driver for many years and Mrs Jeffcock was a secretary at Stanley Tools.

The inquest heard the couple spent much of their life together in Sheffield but dreamed of retiring to a coastal town and ultimately moved to Whitby, one of their favourite places, in a flat above the harbour.

A statement from Pc James Turner said that on July 30 a member of the public found a mobile phone and jacket at the top of a cliff, and looked over the edge to see two bodies on the rocks below.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were airlifted by the Coastguard helicopter.

The cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries, the inquest heard.

The hearing was told that Mr Jeffcock had been to A&E three times so far that year, including for acute onset headaches and shortness of breath.

A police investigation found that Mr Jeffcock's health had deteriorated, and the couple had sent a letter to their solicitor saying they planned to end their lives.

A statement from Detective Inspector Jenkinson of North Yorkshire Police said it was possible Mr Jeffcock jumped first and Mrs Jeffcock "may have hesitated before following".

He said that a folded jacket had been weighed down with a brick and left at the top of the cliff "as some sort of marker", which "shows preparation prior to the jump".

Senior North Yorkshire coroner Jonathan Leach said the couple had no history of mental health issues but that Mr Jeffcock had some physical health problems.

He recorded a conclusion of suicide for both Mr and Mrs Jeffcock.