Daniel Coleman (left) and Claudio Aquilino (right). Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Alice Padgett

A fan of TV serial killer Dexter has been found guilty of murdering two homeless men whose bodies were dismembered and hidden in woodland before he killed his cellmate while awaiting trial.

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James Desborough, 40, murdered Claudio Aquilino, 57, and Daniel Coleman, 43, before dismembering and hiding their bodies in Cornwall last year. The former builder is already serving a life sentence after he strangled his prison cellmate Steven Kempster at HMP Exeter while on remand awaiting this trial. The triple murderer is now a serial killer having killed three men in separate incidents over five months. Their bodies were dismembered in an area of Sticker Woods, near St Austell, where Desborough lived in a wooden cabin. It was there that police discovered deposited in a stream 1,900 burned bone fragments from the body of Mr Aquilino. Parts of Mr Coleman’s body, including his torso, legs and feet, were found in a shallow grave nearby. Desborough told a forensic biologist who was searching the woods for Mr Coleman’s body that he “particularly enjoyed the dismemberment scenes” in the television series Dexter. Read More: 'My baby was found in a paper bag on the floor': Four heartbroken mothers given wrong ashes face funeral director in court Read More: Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd admits violently attacking girlfriend with barbecue tongs

A path which appeared to have been concealed by cut branches in the woodland near Sticker. Picture: PA

James Desborough's cabin. Picture: PA

A jury at Winchester Crown Court returned the unanimous guilty verdicts on Tuesday after deliberating for three hours and 15 minutes. Desborough showed no emotion as the verdicts were read out. After their disappearances, the powerfully-built Desborough, who is 5ft 10in and weighs nearly 18st, went on to spend their money on drugs and alcohol. The trial heard Mr Aquilino and Mr Coleman had previously lived with Desborough at a homeless hostel, and the last time they were both seen alive was in his company. Police found several handwritten notes inside Desborough’s cabin, including one headed: “Bug out list” and another: “Hostiles”. Among the notes were one which said: “I know I am a killer and ready to execute any predators” and another that said: “Take care of the remaining muppets,” with Mr Coleman’s name also listed.

An axe found during police searches of the woodland near Sticker. Picture: PA

James Desborough, 40. Picture: PA

Desborough also drew a series of concentric circles with Sticker Woods in the centre, and London and Benidorm listed at the outer point, which was entitled: “Kill Zone”, and the sub-heading: “Operational spheres”. He had also made plans to the leave the UK weeks before he was arrested. The father-of-one denied both murders and told the jury it was a “series of unfortunate circumstances” the two men died on his land within a short space of time. Desborough killed Mr Aquilino, who had addictions to drugs and gambling, shortly after he was last seen alive in April last year. The defendant maintained he had in fact while high on ketamine found Mr Aquilino, who had a history of suicidal ideation, hanging dead from a tree on his land in May or early June.