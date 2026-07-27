Desborough previously told a forensic biologist that he “particularly enjoyed the dismemberment scenes” in the television series Dexter

Daniel Coleman (left) and Claudio Aquilino (right). Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Georgia Rowe

A fan of TV serial killer Dexter murdered three men inside six months during “explosions of fatal violence”, a trial was told.

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James Desborough's cabin. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Their bodies were dismembered and burnt in an area of Sticker Woods where Desborough lived in a cabin on land he owned. In the woods, police discovered 1,900 burned bone fragments believed to be from the body of Mr Aquilino. Parts of Mr Coleman’s dismembered body, including his torso, legs and feet, were found in a shallow grave nearby. The jury has previously heard Desborough told a forensic biologist who was searching the woods for Mr Coleman’s body that he “particularly enjoyed the dismemberment scenes” in the television series Dexter. Addressing the jury, Mr Hossain said: “In 2025, James Desborough murdered Claudio Aquilino and Daniel Coleman. “While he was awaiting this trial, he murdered his cellmate Steven Kempster for annoying him. “These three explosions of fatal violence took place in less than six months.”

Daniel Coleman (pictured left) and James Desborough (pictured right) in Fives Cyderhouse, Falmouth, on the afternoon of June 3, 2025. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

The prosecutor accused Desborough of lying when he told the jury Mr Aquilino, who had drug and gambling issues, was still alive in June and that Mr Coleman, who was an alcoholic, was involved in burying his body. “Why is he lying? So he can point the blame at somebody else because it is only him and Mr Aquilino, and later on only him and Mr Coleman,” Mr Hossain said. “What James Desborough has done is tell you a series of lies. Why has he done that? To avoid the truth that he killed both of these men.” Mr Hossain said Desborough had dismembered both men to attempt to destroy DNA evidence and to conceal their identities. “While he was on remand for those two murders, he murdered again. He killed in custody while awaiting trial for these two murders,” he added. The trial has heard that a search of Desborough’s cabin by police found a number of handwritten notes including one headed “Bug out list” and another “Hostiles”. Among the notes were one which said, “I know I am a killer and ready to execute any predators” and another that said, “Take care of the remaining muppets”, with Mr Coleman’s name also listed. The court also heard that Desborough had made plans to leave the UK weeks before he was arrested.

Police at the scene last July. Picture: Getty

Sean Brunton KC, defending, said Desborough, Mr Aquilino, Mr Coleman and their friends lived in a different world of homelessness, drinking and taking drugs and the jury should consider that background before coming to any conclusions about what happened. In his closing speech, he said there was “no evidence whatsoever” that Desborough had lost his temper or had an “explosion of fatal violence”. “I am not going to lie to you, ladies and gentlemen, it’s not looking very good. I would not like to be in Mr Desborough’s shoes facing two charges of murder,” Mr Brunton said. “Having to answer why not just one but two dismembered bodies were found on his land – that’s a tricky position to be in. “The prosecution would like you to follow the easy path and follow your emotions or be guided by your disgust, and their assumptions, theories and stories. “Nobody else apart from the defendant actually knows what happened. The prosecution cannot say what happened.” He added: “There is no evidence to say that Mr Desborough did lose his temper explosively or that he tried to leave the country despite having many opportunities to do so.” Mr Brunton suggested Mr Aquilino, who had a history of threats to self-harm, was not murdered in April last year but in fact had “hung himself in the woods sometime later”.

Winchester Law Courts. Picture: Alamy