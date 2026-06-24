Daniel Coleman (left) and Claudio Aquilino (right). Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Alex Storey

A fan of TV serial killer Dexter dismembered and burned the bodies of two men he murdered after meeting them at a residence for the homeless, jurors have heard.

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James Desborough is accused of murdering Claudio Aquilino, 57, between April 17 and July 7 last year and Daniel Coleman, 43, between June 2 and July 7 last year. The 40-year-old is also said to have stolen their money. He has previously pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of the two men’s bodies. Winchester Crown Court heard police discovered 1,900 burnt bone fragments believed to be from the body of Mr Aquilino in Paramoor Woods, Sticker, where Desborough lived in a cabin. Jurors were told that Desborough "particularly enjoyed the dismemberment scenes” in the television programme Dexter". Read more: Party-goer dies in ‘most brutal way’ at summer solstice rave at stone circle - as police begin murder investigation Read more: Meltdown Britain: Passengers stranded for hours on 'oven' train with no A/C in 37C heat - as children ordered to stay at home and people WFH in red alert conditions

Police at the scene last July. Picture: Getty

Ahmed Hossain KC, prosecuting, said parts of Mr Coleman’s dismembered body, including his torso, legs and feet, were found in a shallow grave nearby. Mr Hossain said: "In 2025, James Desborough murdered Daniel Coleman and Claudio Aquilino. "Parts of their dismembered bodies were found by police search teams and scientists when searching an area of woodland which was where James Desborough lived. "That area was called Paramoor Woods, near a village called Sticker which is in Cornwall. "Both of these men, Daniel Coleman and Claudio Aquilino, had lived with Mr Desborough at a place called Sandy Lodge, which was a multi-occupancy residence in Newquay. "That place housed people who were often homeless or suffered with addiction issues and these two men were last seen alive in the company of James Desborough. "After each of them disappeared, their bank accounts were accessed and their money was spent by James Desborough.

Winchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

"He killed them, he dismembered their bodies, he attempted to burn and bury their remains to conceal what he had done, and then used their money whilst at the same time lying to those around him about where they had gone." Mr Hossain said that Desborough told a forensic biologist involved in the woodland searches that he "particularly enjoyed the dismemberment scenes” "n the television programme Dexter. He added: "That is a series which involves scenes of dismemberment and disposal of bodies.

Police at the scene. Picture: Getty