People are being encouraged to tend to their pensions in the same way they would if they were growing plants or vegetables, as new research indicates one in three (33%) do not know what is in their retirement pot.

More than half (52%) of adults surveyed said they have never checked their pension pot.

The research was commissioned by the pensions industry-led Pension Attention campaign, coordinated by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and Pensions UK.

Nearly three in 10 (29%) people said they have no idea how much money they need for retirement, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK carried out by OnePoll in July and August.

The campaign has run various themes over the years – and its latest sees it being backed by giant vegetable growers.

Kevin Fortey, a Guinness World Record breaker who is also known as “Mr Giant Veg”, said: “One tiny seed, given enough time and a bit of care, can grow into something incredible. I think pensions are much the same.”

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said: “Some people love growing vegetables, but everyone should get involved with growing their pension savings.

“What you plant today shapes what you’ll harvest at retirement.

“So take a few minutes now to check in on your pension, your future self will thank you for it.”

Mark Smith, a spokesperson for the Pension Attention campaign – which offers guidance on checking pensions at pensionattention.co.uk, said the initiative aims to give people “the tools and confidence to tend to their financial future”.

David Meliveo, chief commercial officer for People’s Pension, said: “Starting your pension savings early gives your investments longer to grow, but you don’t need to sow the seeds with large amounts.

“Small, regular contributions can build momentum over the years, helping to cultivate a healthier retirement fund for the future.

“With more than 11 million people already saving through automatic enrolment from the age of 22, many workers are off to a strong start.

“Taking simple steps to engage with your pension, such as tracing old pension pots and using your provider’s app, can help you better understand how your savings are progressing and support better retirement planning.”

Laura Stewart-Smith, head of pension engagement at Aviva, said: “Your pension is one of the most important investments you’ll ever make.

“Taking a few minutes to understand how much you’ve saved and whether you’re on track for retirement can make a significant difference to your financial future. Small steps today can have a big impact over the long term.”

Becky O’Connor, head of pensions at PensionBee, said: “Having a workplace pension – or a personal pension if you are self-employed – makes it easier to look after your long-term financial security. Starting early and maintaining consistency is important.

“Thankfully, the stock market does a lot of hard labour on behalf of savers, alongside tax relief and any employer contributions. Together, these features are the bedrock of decent retirement savings that can hopefully be enjoyed for many years to come.”

Helen McGinty, head of financial advice distribution at Skipton Building Society, said: “People should think about building a financial buffer that gives them options.

“That might mean exploring early how long your existing savings would last under different retirement ages, a look at your current spending and how you see it changing when work stops, or planning when you could increase contributions.

“Many people also don’t know much they’re contributing every month and whether they’re on track, but checking in more often will allow you to make those adjustments early.

“It’s also important to consider how best to spread your pension pot across your lifetime, especially as health and lifestyle needs change.”

Ed Wood, financial planning director at Rathbones, said: “Too many people are effectively growing a pension they know very little about.

“What we hear time and again from clients is that the challenge isn’t just building retirement savings, it’s understanding whether those savings will deliver the retirement they actually want.”

He added: “The key is not perfection, but engagement. Small, consistent actions over time can make a big difference to retirement outcomes and help people approach later life with greater confidence.”