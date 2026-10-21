Allowing new gas drilling in the North Sea is “great news for the wealth and prosperity of the United Kingdom, and the wonderful region of Aberdeen”, Donald Trump has said.

However, in welcoming the Jackdaw project in a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president appeared to confuse his fossil fuels and suggest it was oil which would be tapped by the scheme.

Nevertheless, the go-ahead for the development will crank up pressure on the UK Government to also back the separate Rosebank oil and gas field.

Donald Trump lost a legal battle with the Scottish Government to stop a wind turbine development visible from his Aberdeenshire golf course (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Trump has urged ministers to “go full blast”, while also calling on them to “take down the costly and ridiculous windmills”.

The approval of Jackdaw is expected to increase domestic gas production by around 6% at its peak, safeguard hundreds of jobs and provide an estimated £2.9 billion economic boost.

Although environmental campaigners have strongly criticised the move, ministers argue that while UK households and businesses are still using gas, it makes more economic and environmental sense to increase domestic production rather than rely on imports shipped around the world.

Gas from Jackdaw, around 150 miles east of Aberdeen, will start to supply homes and businesses from the end of the month after getting the green light.

The US president has long railed against ‘windmills’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Responding to the news, Mr Trump said: “Great news for the wealth and prosperity of the United Kingdom, and the wonderful region of Aberdeen.

“The UK has started drilling in the North Sea, one of the greatest and most prosperous areas of OIL in the World.

“They should go FULL BLAST!!! This will make the UK very wealthy again. TAKE DOWN THE COSTLY AND RIDICULOUS WINDMILLS!”

His ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens said: “Energy security means taking charge of your own energy.

“I welcome the UK moving forward with Jackdaw and hope approval for Rosebank follows.

“Developing Britain’s own North Sea resources supports UK businesses and its people. A stronger, more secure UK energy sector benefits us all.”

The US president has consistently pressed for the UK to exploit its natural resources in the North Sea, previously claiming that Britain was “a bankrupt country” and that the nation was “sitting on top of gold”.

His initial dealings with Andy Burnham have been upbeat, buoyed in part by the Prime Minister saying he would “take a pragmatic approach” to new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, which Mr Trump has championed.

The president, a vocal supporter of fossil fuels, has long railed against “windmills”.

He lost a legal battle with the Scottish Government to stop a wind turbine development visible from his Aberdeenshire golf course.