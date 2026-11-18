Inflation jumped for the fourth month in a row in October, driven by price rises for items ranging from fuel and personal computers to cigarettes and pasta.

The overall rate climbed slightly from 3.5% to 3.6%, but might have increased further were it not for an easing of inflation in some areas, including the cost of visiting hotels and restaurants.

The biggest contributor to the rise in the main rate was transport, according to Consumer Prices Index data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The cost of filling up with petrol last month was 29.7% higher year on year, up from an already steep increase of 26.5% in September.

Diesel saw an even sharper annual jump of 39.5%, compared with 35.8% in September.

The acceleration in motor fuel price inflation is linked to both the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and renewed hostilities in the Middle East, which have disrupted the global supply of oil and other products.

Fuel prices have eased in recent weeks, however, which may have an impact when the ONS calculates this month’s inflation rate.

Elsewhere, the cost of train travel was up 3.7% year on year in October, compared with just 0.9% in September, while bus travel also saw an acceleration of inflation, up from 1.6% in September to 2.6% last month.

Annual increases in tobacco duty took effect at the start of October and these pushed up the price of both cigarettes and cigars.

The average cost of cigarettes last month was 12.9% higher than a year earlier, compared with 7.2% in September, while cigars were 12.8% higher, more than double September’s figure of 6.1%.

Among food and drink items, tea, pasta and couscous, fresh fruit, bread, olive oil and eggs all saw a higher rate of inflation in October than in September.

Personal computers were on average 7.7% more expensive last month than a year earlier, compared with an increase of 2.1% in September.

Software costs also saw a sharp increase, swinging from negative inflation in September, with prices down 3.3% year on year, to a positive figure in October of 4.2%.

The increase in the overall rate of inflation would have been steeper had prices not eased in some areas.

The cost of staying in hotels and similar accommodation was up 0.8% year on year, a smaller jump than 1.2% in September.

Restaurants and cafes saw a slight easing of annual inflation, from 4.5% to 4.2%.

Fish, crisps, rice and soft drinks all saw a lower rate of annual inflation last month than in September, while butter, chocolate, cheese and jam recorded a larger year on year fall in cost than in the previous month.

In addition, some electrical goods such as irons, washing machines, dryers and coffee machines swung from positive inflation in September to negative inflation in October.

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to October, followed by the average rise in price (in brackets) in the 12 months to September.

– Examples where annual inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of the change:

Software: October up 4.2% year on year (September down 3.3%)

Cigars: up 12.8% (up 6.1%)

Gas: up 15.6% (up 9.8%)

Cigarettes: up 12.9% (up 7.2%)

Personal computers: up 7.7% (up 2.1%)

Pasta & couscous: up 7.5% (up 3.3%)

Tea: up 4.7% (up 0.5%)

Diesel: up 39.5% (up 35.8%)

Petrol: up 29.7% (up 26.5%)

Passenger train travel: up 3.7% (up 0.9%)

Fresh or chilled fruit: up 2.7% (up 1.3%)

Passenger bus or coach travel: up 2.6% (up 1.6%)

Bread: up 1.9% (up 1.0%)

Olive oil: up 1.1% (up 0.7%)

Eggs: up 2.2% (up 2.0%)

– Examples where annual inflation has eased:

Irons: October down 5.3% year on year (September up 13.4% year on year)

Coffee machines & tea makers: down 4.6% (up 2.0%)

Dried fruit & nuts: up 0.3% (up 3.6%)

Butter: down 9.4% (down 6.2%)

Chocolate: down 3.9% (down 0.7%)

Whole milk: down 0.7% (up 2.2%)

Fish: up 6.4% (up 8.3%)

Cheese & curd: down 3.8% (down 2.3%)

Fridges & freezers: up 0.4% (up 1.8%)

Jams & marmalades: down 3.3% (down 2.1%)

Cinemas, theatres, concerts: up 8.5% (up 9.6%)

Crisps: up 3.5% (up 4.5%)

Confectionery: up 1.8% (up 2.7%)

Rice: up 2.0% (up 2.7%)