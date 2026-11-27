British defence giant BAE Systems has secured a “landmark” deal with five European countries worth six billion US dollars (£4.5 billion) to supply combat vehicles, as defence spending across the continent surges.

The FTSE 100 firm – the UK’s largest defence manufacturer – said it would deliver more than 400 new CV90 combat vehicles under a joint agreement to Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

The deal will “significantly strengthen the defences of the participating nations’ armed forces and increase interoperability and readiness for the region”, according to BAE.

Deliveries of the vehicles are expected to begin in 2030.

Shares in BAE lifted 2%.

5 nations 🤝 1 historic deal. We’ve been awarded contracts worth a total of €5.5 billion with Finland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden for the new #CV90 combat vehicles – a world-first joint procurement. Firepower with proven performance, protection that keeps… pic.twitter.com/UKZiFLvjXh — BAE Systems (@BAESystemsplc) November 27, 2026

It comes as members of Nato have vowed to increase defence spending since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with procurement tie-ups being seen as a way to rein in costs and equipment needs.

Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager at BAE Systems Hagglunds in Sweden, which makes the vehicles, said: “This procurement demonstrates the strength of the Nordic and allied co-operation, and it underscores the trust placed in the CV90 family – now expanded with Lithuania – as the backbone of modern, highly capable, mechanised forces.”

He said the the new CV9035 Nordic combat vehicle model “combines combat-proven performance with the latest digital, protection and lethality upgrades, ensuring our customer nations can operate seamlessly together for decades to come”.

“We are proud to support this long-term partnership and to contribute to security and industrial resilience across the region,” he added.

The programme also includes related support systems, such as technical publications, training, spare parts, special tools and test equipment, according to the company.

It comes after fellow UK defence firm Babcock won an £8.7 billion contract with the Ministry of Defence on Thursday to maintain Britain’s submarine fleet over five years.

The contract is the largest in Babcock’s history.

But BAE’s bumper combat vehicle contract follows just over a week after the firm announced plans to cut up to 1,070 jobs in its head office and air sector in the UK.

The company employs around 50,000 people across the UK, including around 18,500 in its air sector and around 1,000 at its head office.