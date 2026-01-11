Department of Homeland Security sends hundreds of extra officers to Minnesota
It comes as rallies were planned across the US to protest the government's deportation push and the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good on Wednesday by an ICE officer.
Hundreds of extra officers are being sent to Minnesota after thousands of people marched through Minneapolis to protest the fatal shooting of Renee Good.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will deploy the officers on Sunday and Monday to bolster the safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officials already in the state.
Mrs Noem told Fox News: "If they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences."
Around 2,000 officers have already been sent to the area in what has been called the largest DHS operation ever.
The agent, identified as Jonathan Ross, shot Ms Good in a moment that has been captured and widely circulated on social media.
Mrs Noem and other Trump administration officials have maintained that Mr Ross acted in self-defence because they say Ms Good drove forward in the direction of Mr Ross, after she was told by another agent to get out of the car.
Tensions escalated further on Thursday when a US Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a man and woman in their car after an attempted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon.
On Saturday, a large crowd formed in Minneapolis, where protesters chanted Good’s name and waved anti-ICE signs.
Whilst the protests in Minneapolis have been largely peaceful, some demonstrators threw ice, snow and rocks at officers, injuring at least one officer according to police chief Brian O'Hara.
At least 29 individuals were arrested on Friday over vandalism claims.