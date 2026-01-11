Hundreds of extra officers are being sent to Minnesota after thousands of people marched through Minneapolis to protest the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will deploy the officers on Sunday and Monday to bolster the safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officials already in the state.

Mrs Noem told Fox News: "If they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that's a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences."

Around 2,000 officers have already been sent to the area in what has been called the largest DHS operation ever.

It comes as rallies were planned across the US to protest the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good on Wednesday by an ICE officer.

