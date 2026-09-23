The earl suggested Mr Morgan was responsible for publishing photographs, taken with hidden cameras, of Diana in a leotard working out at the gym

Despite Spencer apologising for the error, Piers Morgan has still vowed to sue the earl. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Princess Diana’s brother has apologised and will edit his new memoir for wrongly claiming that Piers Morgan was responsible for publishing paparazzi photos of her at the gym.

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But Mr Morgan doubled down on his threat of legal action, writing on social media: “Earl Spencer has apologised to me for his defamatory lies published in his new book, Swan Song, published today. “But I am pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King’s Trust.”

Charles Spencer's book "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister" went on sale on Tuesday. Picture: Reuters

When asked on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr whether he would forgive and forget the inaccuracy, Mr Morgan said: "Uh, not really, no, because the defamatory lie that he published about me, which he now admits was completely wrong, uh, is still in the book and is still available for sale all around the world. "So I'm afraid he can apologise, but he now has to withdraw the damaging, the inflammatory lie from sale." "This all happened in 1993. It was resolved through '94 into very early '95 and all settled. And I joined the Mirror Group in October '95, about eight months after it was all done and dusted.

"So this had nothing to do with me, and so yes, he's apologised. But the defamatory lie remains in the book, which is now on sale all around the world today. "And he further, to my mind, he's further compounded this by, in his apology, doubling down by saying that in a phone call that he and I had in the week after Diana was killed, that I was surly and rude to him and offhand and so on. "And this is completely untrue. And the significance of this is obviously pertinent, because it was the same week he supposedly had this incendiary call with then-Prince Charles in which he said Charles was giddy like a lottery winner, which I just refused to believe." The statement on behalf of Charles Spencer read: “Earl Spencer’s account of his conversation with Piers Morgan is accurate.“ "Mr Morgan was surly and annoyed when Earl Spencer called personally to tell him that he was not welcome at his sister’s funeral. “The book then records Earl Spencer’s assumption that Mr Morgan’s response was because he was editor of the Daily Mirror when the Mirror Group had published highly intrusive photographs of Princess Diana at the gym.“

BREAKING NEWS:

Earl Spencer has apologised to me for his defamatory lies published in his new book, Swan Song, published today.

But I am pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King’s Trust. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 22, 2026

"The photographs were published by the Sunday Mirror on November 7 1993. Mr Morgan has pointed out that he did not join the Daily Mirror until October 1995. “As an historian, accuracy is important to Earl Spencer. He therefore wishes to clarify that his assumption was incorrect. Earl Spencer apologises to Mr Morgan for this error.” Mr Morgan had earlier criticised the earl for “fabricated inaccuracies” and “examples of brazen falsity”. Speaking on his YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he added: “It’s all bullshit and very, very easy bullshit for me to prove it. “The photographs which he says that I published were printed by the Sunday Mirror on November 7 1993. I joined the Daily Mirror in October in 1995. “In fact, at the time of the gym pictures, I was doing a showbiz column on the Mirror’s arch-rival, The Sun. About as far removed from responsibility for the Mirror scoop as I could possibly have been.” Morgan was the editor of the Mirror from 1995 to 2004.

Piers Morgan, photographed whilst newspaper editor at the Mirror, March 2002. Picture: Alamy