Earl Spencer to edit bombshell Diana book after Piers Morgan legal threat
The earl suggested Mr Morgan was responsible for publishing photographs, taken with hidden cameras, of Diana in a leotard working out at the gym
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Princess Diana’s brother has apologised and will edit his new memoir for wrongly claiming that Piers Morgan was responsible for publishing paparazzi photos of her at the gym.
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An edited version of Earl Spencer’s book will be printed after he was forced to apologise to Piers Morgan over a passage in it.
Charles Spencer has made a raft of claims in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which was published on Tuesday, including that the King said “we’ll forget her soon enough” after she died and sounded “giddily elated” in the wake of the fatal car crash.
The Earl also suggested Mr Morgan was responsible for publishing photographs, taken with hidden cameras, of Diana in a leotard working out at the gym, in the Daily Mirror newspaper in 1993.
But Mr Morgan was working at The Sun at the time, and did not join the Mirror as its editor until 1995.
The Earl apologised and said, as a historian, “accuracy was important to him”, but he stood by his account that Mr Morgan was “surly and annoyed” when he called the journalist to tell him he was not welcome at Diana’s funeral.
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But Mr Morgan doubled down on his threat of legal action, writing on social media: “Earl Spencer has apologised to me for his defamatory lies published in his new book, Swan Song, published today.
“But I am pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King’s Trust.”
When asked on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr whether he would forgive and forget the inaccuracy, Mr Morgan said: "Uh, not really, no, because the defamatory lie that he published about me, which he now admits was completely wrong, uh, is still in the book and is still available for sale all around the world.
"So I'm afraid he can apologise, but he now has to withdraw the damaging, the inflammatory lie from sale."
"This all happened in 1993. It was resolved through '94 into very early '95 and all settled. And I joined the Mirror Group in October '95, about eight months after it was all done and dusted.
"So this had nothing to do with me, and so yes, he's apologised. But the defamatory lie remains in the book, which is now on sale all around the world today.
"And he further, to my mind, he's further compounded this by, in his apology, doubling down by saying that in a phone call that he and I had in the week after Diana was killed, that I was surly and rude to him and offhand and so on.
"And this is completely untrue. And the significance of this is obviously pertinent, because it was the same week he supposedly had this incendiary call with then-Prince Charles in which he said Charles was giddy like a lottery winner, which I just refused to believe."
The statement on behalf of Charles Spencer read: “Earl Spencer’s account of his conversation with Piers Morgan is accurate.“
"Mr Morgan was surly and annoyed when Earl Spencer called personally to tell him that he was not welcome at his sister’s funeral.
“The book then records Earl Spencer’s assumption that Mr Morgan’s response was because he was editor of the Daily Mirror when the Mirror Group had published highly intrusive photographs of Princess Diana at the gym.“
BREAKING NEWS:— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 22, 2026
Earl Spencer has apologised to me for his defamatory lies published in his new book, Swan Song, published today.
But I am pursuing legal action against him and his publisher Penguin to have the lies removed, and damages paid to the King’s Trust.
"The photographs were published by the Sunday Mirror on November 7 1993. Mr Morgan has pointed out that he did not join the Daily Mirror until October 1995.
“As an historian, accuracy is important to Earl Spencer. He therefore wishes to clarify that his assumption was incorrect. Earl Spencer apologises to Mr Morgan for this error.”
Mr Morgan had earlier criticised the earl for “fabricated inaccuracies” and “examples of brazen falsity”.
Speaking on his YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he added: “It’s all bullshit and very, very easy bullshit for me to prove it.
“The photographs which he says that I published were printed by the Sunday Mirror on November 7 1993. I joined the Daily Mirror in October in 1995.
“In fact, at the time of the gym pictures, I was doing a showbiz column on the Mirror’s arch-rival, The Sun. About as far removed from responsibility for the Mirror scoop as I could possibly have been.”
Morgan was the editor of the Mirror from 1995 to 2004.
He continued: “Earl Spencer was estranged from Diana and living in South Africa at the time of her death.
“As editor of the Daily Mirror, I had lunch with her at Kensington Palace with Prince William. After that, it wasn’t uncommon for her to call my office or for me to run stories by her… Ironically, by that time in her life, I think I was probably talking to her more often than he was.
“My question though is this, if Earl Spencer can be so incredibly, defamatorially wrong about such basic facts involving me, well, why should we believe anything else he puts in this book?”