The playground was built as a memorial to the Princess of Wales after her tragic death in August 1997

The centrepiece of a £3 million revamp of Diana, Princess of Wales's memorial playground is almost complete. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The centrepiece of a £3 million revamp of Diana, Princess of Wales's memorial playground is almost complete.

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground in west London is set to be reopened in the summer of 2026 with a new "full-scale" wooden ship for children to enjoy. Built in the foothills of the Bavarian Alps, staff from the Royal Parks, which manages the playground, have inspected the galleon before it makes its maiden voyage to London. The Kensington Gardens attraction closed for refurbishment works in autumn 2025.

The revamped play area will feature the 12-metre tall galleon, which includes a tunnel slide, two crows nests and a ramped entrance to the main deck for disabled access. Picture: PA

Situated next to the late Diana's former home, Kensington Palace, it has an average of one million visitors per year, making it the UK's most visited playground, according to the Royal Parks. The charity said the £3 million is being spent on upgrading the playground's equipment which has "reached the end of its life". The revamped play area will feature the 12-metre tall galleon, which includes a tunnel slide, two crows nests and a ramped entrance to the main deck for disabled access. The attraction will also feature a new treehouse, redesigned water play area and a new under-threes area. The new galleon was constructed in the village of Frasdorf, Germany, by Timberplay and its partners Richter Spielgerate, the same designers who produced the original Peter Pan-themed galleon for the playground's opening in 2000. Andy Williams, park manager for Kensington Gardens, told the Press Association: "It really reaches to children's imaginations, it lets them set free in a safe space." He added the new playground was "in the spirit of Princess Diana, we've kept faithful to that". The new structure is partially built out of mountain larch wood from sustainably managed forests in the Bavarian Alps. The Royal Parks said the harsh alpine conditions result in extremely slow growth, making the timber stronger and naturally rot-resistant, negating the need for chemically treated wood.

The new galleon was constructed in the village of Frasdorf, Germany, by Timberplay and its partners Richter Spielgerate. Picture: PA

The new galleon was constructed in the village of Frasdorf, Germany, by Timberplay and its partners Richter Spielgerate. Picture: PA