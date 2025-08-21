Diane Abbott has claimed she warned Jeremy Corbyn against founding new party. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Diane Abbott has claimed she advised Jeremy Corbyn against setting up a new political party.

Speaking at an event at the Edinburgh Book Festival, the current longest-serving female MP said she told the former Labour leader it was not a good idea as it would struggle to gain a foothold in the British voting system. "There were people around Jeremy encouraging him to set up a new party, and I told him not to. "It's very difficult under first-past-the-post system for a new party to absolutely win. If it wasn't first-past-the-post, then you can see how a new party could come through, but I understand why he did it." Despite this, the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP said she thought the party, formed by Mr Corbyn and Independent MP Zarah Sultana, would outperform people's expectations. The new party was launched last month - but is still without a formal name. She said she believed it would take advantage of a broader discontent with politics in Britain.

Diane Abbott served as shadow Home Secretary in Corbyn's cabinet. Picture: Alamy

She paid tribute to Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana but said: "At this point in time, it's difficult to see how a brand new party wins. "However, I think Jeremy's party is going to do a lot better than people think because a lot of people who are not necessarily terribly left-wing people, are a tiny bit disappointed about the way we've gone in the past year." Ms Abbott has been outspoken with her disappointment with the current Labour Government She had the whip withdrawn for the second time in two years in July, after she expressed a lack of regret about comments to the Observer in 2023 that suggested that Jewish, Irish and Traveller people experience prejudice, but not racism. However, she implied she would not join Mr Corbyn's party. Ms Abbott said: "It's a tricky state of play. I wouldn't have thought that you'd have a Labour Government and they'd be cutting winter fuel allowance for the elderly and benefits for the disabled."

Ms Abbott also criticised the Government's proscription of Palestine Action and labelled the decision "a complete disgrace". "What they are seeking to do is proscribe protest as such," she said. "I mean, we all saw the pictures of the people in Trafalgar Square - 500 people? Half of them over 60. Come on, these are terrorists? I think this is an attempt to bear down on (protest)." She added her more than 40 years in Labour meant it was too late to leave it. She was elected to Parliament in 1987, and was the only black female MP in the Commons for a decade until Labour's landslide under Tony Blair. In response to a question about whether she thought she would ever be accepted "at the heart" of the Labour Party, she replied: "I think I am at the heart of the Labour Party, it's other people who aren't." Ms Abbott, whose book A Woman Like Me, was the subject of the interview in the Scottish capital by campaigner Talat Yaqoob, also told the audience of her anger at not being called by Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in the aftermath of racist comments by Conservative Party donor Frank Hester in 2024. She said she had stood during a Prime Minister's Question session more than 40 times to be called to speak, after Sir Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak and Sir Ed Davey had all spoken about the incident. Mr Hester was reported to have said Ms Abbott made him want to "hate all black women" and that she "should be shot". The remarks brought widespread condemnation, including from Sir Keir, but she told the event her office was used to receiving racist abuse. "I've been an MP for 38 years, and custom practice in the chamber is if you're being talked about, you get called. It's just a courtesy. I was so shocked that I wasn't called.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has co-founded the new party. Picture: Getty