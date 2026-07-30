Veteran MP Diane Abbott has been readmitted to the Labour Party after a suspension.

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP was expelled from the party after a number of comments about Jewish people.

After Labour’s general election victory in 2024, Abbott defended previous remarks where she said that people of colour experienced racism “all their lives,” but argued that was different from the “prejudice” experienced by Jewish people.

In a subsequently deleted tweet, she also called the Israeli Defence Force “the Jewish Defence Force,” saying they are “gunning down Palestinians as they queue for food.”

Abbott was investigated by the Labour party, with the process today resulting in a formal warning and her readmittance to the party.

In a statement on X, Abbott said “I have been issued with a formal warning for a tweet I previously posted. By inadvertently referring to the Israeli Defence Force as the ‘Jewish Defence Force,’ I used wording that conflates the actions of the state of Israel with the Jewish community. I am deeply sorry for any hurt caused by that conflation and apologise for any hurt caused by it.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party expects the highest standards from our elected representatives and party members. The Party assesses any alleged breaches of such standards independently of the leadership and political interference.

“All Labour elected representatives must be mindful at all times of their platform and the responsibilities that come with that privilege.”

The Labour Party also brought back Scottish MP Joani Reid, who resigned the whip after her husband was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

She was also investigated by the party and found to had committed no wrongdoing.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.