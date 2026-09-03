Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge has hit out at Diane Abbott after the veteran Labour MP claimed the threat posed by Russia was a “Nato fiction” being used to justify increased defence spending.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Cartlidge said Ms Abbott’s comments failed to reflect the reality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the devastation caused by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

“I have to say, I don’t think Diane Abbott has been to Ukraine recently,” the Conservative MP for South Suffolk said.

“When you go there, you see the horror of what war is really like, what aggression from a dictator really amounts to.

“I’m passionate about our support, and it’s cross-party. The Labour Party, to be fair, do not agree with that position.”

His comments come after Ms Abbott, the Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, criticised plans to increase defence spending and questioned the scale of the threat posed by Moscow.

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