'She hasn’t seen horror of Putin’s war:’ Diane Abbott slammed for claiming Russia threat is ‘Nato fiction’
Shadow Defence Secretary James Cartlidge has hit out at Diane Abbott after the veteran Labour MP claimed the threat posed by Russia was a “Nato fiction” being used to justify increased defence spending.
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Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Cartlidge said Ms Abbott’s comments failed to reflect the reality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the devastation caused by Vladimir Putin’s forces.
“I have to say, I don’t think Diane Abbott has been to Ukraine recently,” the Conservative MP for South Suffolk said.
“When you go there, you see the horror of what war is really like, what aggression from a dictator really amounts to.
“I’m passionate about our support, and it’s cross-party. The Labour Party, to be fair, do not agree with that position.”
His comments come after Ms Abbott, the Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, criticised plans to increase defence spending and questioned the scale of the threat posed by Moscow.
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Writing on X, she said: “The imminent threat from Russia is a Nato fiction to justify their complete capitulation to Trump’s demands for more military spending. The increase should not go ahead.”
Her remarks prompted a public rebuke from within her own party, with Home Office minister Anna Turley saying Ms Abbott was “wrong”.
Asked about the comments on Thursday morning, Ms Turley said: “I completely disagree with Diane Abbott, I’m afraid. I think she’s wrong on this.
“We’ve been very clear in our commitment to Ukraine. The Prime Minister has met President Zelensky and avowed our support for their nation in a steadfast way, as we have been as a Labour Government and cross-party on this issue as well.
“So I’m afraid I fundamentally disagree with Diane Abbott on that. We stand wholeheartedly behind Ukraine in this country.”
Britain’s defence spending has become an increasingly contentious political issue as Nato members face pressure to commit significantly more money to their armed forces amid the continuing war in Ukraine and concerns over the longer-term threat posed by Russia.
Successive British governments have maintained that Moscow represents one of the most serious threats to UK and European security, while continuing to supply military and financial support to Kyiv.