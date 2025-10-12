Diane Keaton has died aged 79

The 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Goldie Hawn has led tributes to her First Wives Club co-star Diane Keaton, saying she left “memories beyond imagination” following her death aged 79.

Keaton’s loved ones have asked for privacy after she died in California, a family spokesperson told US magazine People. The actress shot to fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather, as well as her collaborations with Woody Allen. Paying tribute to her co-star on Instagram, Hawn wrote: “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. “You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. “How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can’t tell me to ‘shut up’ honey. There was, and will be, no one like you. “You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could. “I was blessed to make First Wives Club with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming. It was a roller coaster of love.” Read more: Godfather and First Wives Club star Diane Keaton dies aged 79 Read more: Jade Thirlwall thought about making football musical based on rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle

Keaton won an Oscar for Allen’s influential film Annie Hall and became associated with the title character’s menswear-centric wardrobe. Her many beloved films included Father Of The Bride, The Family Stone, Something’s Gotta Give and The Book Club movies. Another of her First Wives Club co-stars, Bette Midler, wrote on Instagram: “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star.”

"Book Club: The Next Chapter" New York Premiere. Picture: Getty

The Book Club co-star Jane Fonda said on Instagram: “It’s hard to believe…or accept…that Diane has passed. “She was always a spark of life and light, constantly giggling at her own foibles, being limitlessly creative…in her acting, her wardrobe, her books, her friends, her homes, her library, her world view. “Unique is what she was. And, though she didn’t know it or wouldn’t admit it, man she was a fine actress!” Actor Ben Stiller paid tribute on X, writing: “Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.” On Instagram, actor Steve Martin posted a screenshot from an Interview magazine article where Martin Short asks: “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?” to which Keaton replies: “I mean, you’re both idiots.” Captioning the post, Keaton’s Father Of The Bride co-star wrote: “Don’t know who first posted this, but it sums up our delightful relationship with Diane.” In a tribute on Instagram, actress Viola Davis wrote: “Man … you defined womanhood. “The pathos, humor, levity, your ever-present youthfulness and vulnerability — you tattooed your SOUL into every role, making it impossible to imagine anyone else inhabiting them. “You were undeniably, unapologetically YOU!!! Loved you.”