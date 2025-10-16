Tributes have been paid to actress Diane Keaton after her death aged 79. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Diane Keaton’s official cause of death has been revealed in a touching tribute by her family.

The Oscar-winning actress, famed for her turns in The Godfather and Annie Hall, passed away aged 79 on Sunday after her health rapidly declined, her family said. Now, Ms Keaton’s family have confirmed her official cause of death as pneumonia. They told People: “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11. Read more: Tributes pour in for Diane Keaton after Oscar-winning actress dies aged 79 Read more: Goldie Hawn says Diane Keaton left ‘memories beyond imagination’

“She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her.” A source close to the family added that Ms Keaton’s health had “declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.” Keaton made her film debut in 1970’s Lovers And Other Strangers but shot to fame in 1972 after playing Kay, the girlfriend and then wife of Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone in Coppola’s The Godfather – a role which she reprised in 1974’s The Godfather Part II and 1990’s The Godfather Part III. She went on to have a long career as a film actress, appearing in Father Of The Bride, The Family Stone, Something’s Gotta Give and The Book Club movies. Her final films were Summer Camp and Arthur’s Whisky in 2024, and it appears she had not started filming anything else. Following the news of her death, Hawn and Midler, who starred opposite Keaton in 1996’s First Wives Club, about three women whose husbands had left them for younger women, paid tribute to Keaton.

Diane Keaton as Kay Adams in The Godfather. Picture: Getty

In a post on Instagram, Hawn said she left “memories beyond imagination”. “You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination,” she said. “You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could.”

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in the film "Annie Hall". Picture: Getty

While Midler wrote on Instagram: “She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star.” Jane Fonda, who starred alongside Keaton in The Book Club, described Keaton in a post on Instagram as “a spark of life and light” with Stiller calling her “one of the greatest film actors ever” in a post on X. Father Of The Bride’s Steve Martin also paid tribute to Keaton, making fun of their “delightful relationship” and Kimberly Williams, who also appeared in the film, said in a post on Instagram that working with her “will always be one of the highlights of my life”. She added: “Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.” Other stars who have paid tribute include Viola Davis who said Keaton “defined womanhood” and singer Carly Simon described her as “one of the greatest actors ever to grace the screen”. Actress Octavia Spencer said she was a “true original” and thanked the actress for “reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion”. Director Paul Feig said on X he had been “honoured” to call Keaton a friend, adding: “She was an amazingly kind and creative person who also just happened to be a Hollywood legend.

Keaton in The Godfather Part II. Picture: Getty