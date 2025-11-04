Martin Scorsese led the tributes to the actress, who was the mother of fellow star Laura Dern

Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd has died aged 89, with tributes paid to the Wild at Heart star. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Oscar-nominated actress Diane Ladd has died aged 89, with tributes paid to the Wild at Heart star.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Martin Scorsese led the tributes to Ladd after her death was announced by her daughter and occasional co-star Laura Dern. Ladd, who was directed by Scorsese when she played the brash waitress Flo in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, and also featured in Wild At Heart and Rambling Rose. Scorsese said: "I have so many good memories of making Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, and my experiences with Diane are among the best. "I felt that it was so important for the picture to let the actors run with their characters, and what an experience it was to watch Diane take the character of Flo and make something so vivid and funny and alive. Read More: James Bond and The Missing star Tchéky Karyo dies aged 72 Read More: Apprentice jockey Tommie Jakes, aged 19, dies at home hours after race

Ladd was directed by Scorsese when she played the brash waitress Flo in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (pictured). Picture: Getty

"Diane was a great improvisational actor - a matter of technique and discipline, but most of all instinct and artistry - and she had it all. "You can really feel it in the sunbathing scene with her and Ellen (Burstyn), one of the best scenes in the picture. "I loved my time working with Diane, a truly remarkable artist, and I wish we could have worked together again." Dern, who called Ladd her "amazing hero" and "profound gift of a mother", did not cite a cause of death. "She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created," Dern wrote. "We were blessed to have her. She is flying with her angels now."

She also appeared in Wild At Heart. Picture: Getty

Dern confirmed her mother had died at her home in Ojai, California. Ladd had already enjoyed an extensive television and stage career when she was handed her film breakthrough in Scorsese's 1974 release Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, which earned her the first of her Oscar nominations for supporting actor. She was shortlisted for the same category for her roles in Wild At Heart and Rambling Rose. The playwright Tennessee Williams was a second cousin of Ladd's and her first husband Bruce Dern, Laura's father, was also an Academy Award nominee. Ladd and Laura Dern achieved the rare feat of mother-and-daughter nominees for their work in Rambling Rose and they were memorably paired in David Lynch's Wild At Heart, a personal favourite of Ladd's and winner of the Palme d'Or at the 1990 Cannes Film Festival.

Dern (right) confirmed her mother (left) had died at her home in Ojai, California. Picture: Alamy