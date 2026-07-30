Diane, 21, was brutally murdered in 1986 but prosecutors locked up the wrong man for almost four decades in one of the worst miscarriages of justice seen in this country.

Diane Sindall was 21 when she was beaten to death in an alleyway in Birkenhead. Picture: MERSEYSIDE POLICE

By Flaminia Luck

Forty years after the murder of Diane Sindall in Birkenhead, Merseyside, detectives have told LBC they remain hopeful someone will come forward with the crucial information to identify her killer.

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Diane, 21, was brutally murdered in the early hours of Saturday 2 August 1986, but prosecutors locked up the wrong man for almost four decades in one of the worst miscarriages of justice seen in this country. Diane had been working at a pub in nearby Bebington on the Wirral and was driving home when her van ran out of petrol. Her body was discovered by a member of the public in an alleyway off Borough Road several hours later. She had been sexually assaulted and suffered extensive injuries.

Diane was beaten to death in a "frenzied" sex attack in Birkenhead, Wirral in 1986. Picture: MERSEYSIDE POLICE

Peter Sullivan, now 69, was wrongly convicted of Diane’s murder and served 38 years behind bars - despite consistently protesting his innocence. Following advances in forensic science, the investigation into Diane’s murder was reopened in 2023 after new DNA evidence was confirmed to be a match for a different man. Mr Sullivan’s lawyer, Sarah Myatt, told LBC: “He's not angry, he's not bitter, which I think is all credit to him. It's a reflection of the person that he is. "He's a really, really positive person. He just wants to enjoy the rest of his life, experience things, go places, and just enjoy his freedom. That said, he has times where things are really quite difficult."

Peter Sullivan now 69, wrongfully served 38 years behind bars for Diane's murder. Picture: MERSEYSIDE POLICE

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson told LBC the search for Diane’s killer continues, she said: “It’s 40 years on, I accept that, but we're talking about contempt for criminality, and for me that's about actually getting justice for victims that we deal with. Whether that's 40 years on or it's now, that's what I'm really invested in, and what's right for Diane. "The community of Birkenhead, lots of women I've spoken to have been impacted by this in terms of they recall the time, they recall not feeling safe when they've been out on the streets. Even now, you know, people talk about that violence against women and girls, and women should feel safe. So that's what drives me and the team to make sure actually we do everything we can to identify who the killer is of Diane." Extensive enquiries, including working with the National Crime Agency to identify the person the DNA profile belongs to, remains ongoing. Read more: Police seize 13 supercars over ‘anti-social’ driving on motorway Read more: Mother and paedophile boyfriend jailed for life for murder of toddler Isabelle Welsh

The memorial stone for Diane Sindall on Borough Road in Birkenhead, Wirral. Picture: Alamy