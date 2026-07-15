Around 7,000 cases of an "explosive diarrhoea" outbreak have been reported across the US as states scramble to find the cause.

Cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection that spreads through contaminated food or water usually during the summer, has now hit 34 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The main symptom of the gastrointestinal illness is frequent, watery diarrhoea with "sometimes explosive bowel movements", which presents typically one week after exposure.

141 people have been hospitalised as a result of the outbreak and, so far, no one has died.

Given the scale, public health experts have said there are likely to be multiple points of contamination in the food supply - another factor making investigations more complex.

Michigan is the hardest hit state, with over 3,300 cases, followed by New York.