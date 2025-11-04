Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney has died aged 84. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84.

He served as the 46th vice president of the United States from 2001 to 2009 under the Bush administration. The Republican died due to complications with pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said in a statement. Widely regarded as the architect of the United States' war on terror, Cheney played a central role in shaping US foreign policy during the Bush administration.

Vice President Cheney With President George W. Bush in 2008. Picture: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The statement added: “Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. "The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. “For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States. “Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

His daughter Liz Cheney followed her father's footsteps into politics. Picture: Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images