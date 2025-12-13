Hollywood actor Dick Van Dyke is celebrating his 100th birthday and said he plans to exceed the milestone, explaining: "100 years is not enough. You want to live more."

The veteran actor, known for his appearances in Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, was born on December 13 1925 in West Plains, Missouri, and became interested in show business at an early age after watching Laurel and Hardy movies at his local cinema.

His popularity as a radio announcer led to him being signed by CBS and following some long-forgotten TV shows, he cemented himself as a household name following his performance in the musical Bye Bye Birdie, which led to him winning a Tony Award in 1961.

Reflecting on his career, Van Dyke told US news show Good Morning America (GMA): "I played old men a lot, and I always played them as angry and cantankerous but it's not really that way.

"I don't know any other 100-year-olds, but I can speak for myself."

The actor, who is known for playing Mary Poppins character Bert - the all-singing, all-dancing Cockney chimney sweep, said he still tries to dance.

"I've got one game leg from, I don't know what... I still try to dance", he told GMA.