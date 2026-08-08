Ali Miraj and his callers analyse what Jason Arday's resignation says about Britain's 'obsession' with race.

Ali Miraj and his callers react to the ongoing Cambridge plagiarism row, as academics demand an independent inquiry into the appointment of Jason Arday.

0:00 | What does the resignation say about the UK's race obsession?

4:54 | Nick argues higher education is 'locked down by the left'

8:22 | Joe believes it's the result of DEI being 'pushed down our throats'

13:04 | Clemmy points out the 'irony' of Arday specialising in sociology

16:31 | Was my son rejected by Cambridge because they 'favour' DEI?

18:43 | Louise argues people from minorities carry an 'extra burden'

Mr Arday resigned on Wednesday evening after mounting pressure over accusations he plagiarised parts of his PhD thesis, falsely claimed to have published a book and made false claims about his employment history and achievements.