Striker at centre of Donald Trump plea to Fifa unable to stop America's exit despite having red card overturned

Folarin Balogun's red card has been reviewed by Fifa. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

US striker Folarin Balogun was helpless to stop his country crashing out of the World Cup, despite Donald Trump intervening to help overturn his red card to allow him to play.

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President Donald Trump has leapt to ther defence of the US' star striker. Picture: Alamy

Did Balogun play against Belgium? Yes, Folarin Balogun played for 92 minutes against Belgium before being subbed off once the game was up. Belgium beat the US 4-1, a result which meant the co-hosts crashed out of the World Cup. Balogun was unable to score, with America's goal coming courtesy of a Malik Tillman free kick.

United States' Folarin Balogun walks off the pitch after losing to Belgium. Picture: Alamy

What is birthright citizenship and how would a ban affect Balogun? The US president signed an executive order to ban birthright citizenship on the first day of his second term in January last year as he launched a crackdown on immigration. It aims to deny citizenship to babies born to illegal and temporary migrants in the US. A US court initially blocked it and said it went against the 14th amendment of the US constitution, escalating it to the Supreme Court, which also rejected the order in a huge blow to the president last week. But if it had passed, it would have deprived the US’ World Cup team of its most effective player this tournament Balogun was born in Brooklyn to Nigerian parents and was automatically granted US citizenship under birthright citizenship laws. His parents lived in London at the time and had taken a trip to New York in the summer of 2001. Balogun's mother Florence was denied permission to fly home when airline attendants realised she was heavily pregnant. It meant he was born in Brooklyn, New York on 3 July 2001, and not in London as had been planned. But the US has not always been his international team of choice.

Balogun fouled Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Folarin Balogun. Picture: Alamy

Why did Balogun decide to play for the US? Balogun only firmly decided to represent the US around three years ago. He previously played for both the US and England at Under-18 level because he holds citizenship for both countries as well as being eligible to play for Nigeria, and was a prolific goal scorer for England’s Under-21 in the build-up to 2023 Under-21 European Championship. It was only when attention grew following a successful season in 2022-2203 that calls for him to switch to the US grew, while his path to England's senior side appeared to be a challenge. He then withdrew from England Under-21s camp and held a secret meeting with US Soccer officials, before a string of senior US internationals reportedly encouraged him to make the switch. Balogun said last month: "When I committed, and throughout the whole cycle, and the whole journey to me being at this point, I've always said the fans gave me so much motivation and showed me so much support. "For me, the most important thing has always been to be able to repay that. I just want to continue to show the fans I made the right decision."

Balogun formerly played for Arsenal. Picture: Alamy

Which clubs has he played for? The 24-year-old rose through the ranks of Arsenal's youth academy and made his debut for the senior team in 2020. He had a spell on loan at Middlesbrough in early 2022, before going out on loan again that summer to French side Reims. Balogun scored on his debut for the club and had a successful season before returning to Arsenal to prepare for the 2023–24 season. But it was not long before he was snatched up by Monaco in August 2023 for a £35million move.

The former Fifa president, Sep Blatter, has condemnded the move. Picture: Alamy