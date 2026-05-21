Finnish experts called in to recover the missing tourists believe they may have solved the mystery behind the tragedy.

(TOP ROW L-R) Muriel Oddenino, Federico Gualtieri, Monica Montefalcone (BOTTOM ROW L-R) Gianluca Benedetti, Giorgia Sommacal, rescue diver Mohamed Mahdhee. Picture: Social Media/Maldives Government. Picture: Social Media/Maldives Government

By Issy Clarke

Fininsh underwater experts who recovered the bodies of five missing Italian divers last week believe they may have solved the mystery behind the Maldives cave tragedy.

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The five Italians had been attempting to explore a series of underwater caves at a depth of around 50 metres (165 ft) but failed to resurface on Thursday. The bodies of all the scuba divers have now been located after a frantic search. A team of Finnish experts who were called in to recover the missing tourists have developed a theory behind how the divers may have met their tragic end. The pro-divers, working under the Dan Europe research organisation, have suggested that the tourists could have taken a wrong turn while attempting to navigate out of the shark infested cave in the Devana Kandu cave system. Read more: Mount Everest 'traffic jam' as climbers stuck in huge queues piling up on perilous stretch of mountain Read more: Two more bodies recovered from Maldives cave as operation to retrieve Italian divers continues

Divers preparing to search for the four missing Italian divers near Alimathaa Island, Vaavu Atoll, Maldives. Picture: Alamy

The experts discovered the bodies of the divers in a tunnel with a dead end inside the Thinwana Kandu cave. The company's CEO Laura Marroni told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper that "there was no way out" from the tunnel where the divers were discovered. She explained the layout of the cave system, which begins with a large, very bright chamber with a sandy floor. At the end of this section is a poorly lit corridor, about 30 metres in length and 3 metres wide, but with good visibility from artificial lighting. That corridor leads to a second large and round chamber with no natural light.

The experts discovered the bodies of the divers in a tunnel with a dead end inside the Thinwana Kandu cave. . Picture: Getty

Between the corridor and the chamber there is reportedly a sand bank. The Finns said it would have been easy for the divers to reach the chamber without seeing the sand bank. However once they tried to leave the chamber, the sand bank would have looked like a wall, the Italian newspaper said. This could have blocked the exit out of the chamber.

Image released by the Maldives President's Media Division shows a coast guard boat and other vessels searching for the missing Italian divers. Picture: Alamy

The victims from the Italian group have been identified, according to the Maldivian government as: Monica Montefalcone, an associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa

Giorgia Sommacal, Monica's daughter

Federico Gualtieri, marine biologist

Muriel Oddenino, researcher

Gianluca Benedetti, diving instructor

There is said to be another tunnel to the left of the sand bank just a few metres in length which is a dead end. The four Italians were discovered inside this chamber “as if they had mistaken it for the right one”, the newspaper said. They would have had very little time to return if they took that turn by accident, it reported. Marroni said the divers are believed to have been using standard tanks which would have only given them a maximum of "10 minutes" to explore the second cave. “Realising that the path is the wrong one and having little air, perhaps after going back and forth, is terrifying," she said. “Then you breathe quickly, and the air supply decreases.” Local authorities are now investigating why the divers were allowed to plunge nearly 200ft underwater - exceeding local limits. The lawyer representing the Italian tour operator which managed the diving trip denied authorising or knowing about the deep dive, the publication Corriere della Sera reported. An investigation is underway to establish the cause of death.