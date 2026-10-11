‘Did we get off on the wrong foot?’: Kim Kardashian reunites with Martin Brundle after viral Monaco F1 snub
The US reality star gave the Sky Sports reporter a much warmer reception than at Monaco
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Kim Kardashian put her awkward Monaco exchange with Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle in the past as she supported Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Listen to this article
The US reality star, who is the girlfriend of the seven-time world champion, was approached by Brundle – famed for his grid walks ahead of the race – at the Monaco event back in June but was not willing to speak.
The 45-year-old has been in the Singapore paddock all weekend to cheer on Hamilton – who roared to second in Saturday’s sprint.
Brundle tried his luck again in the build-up to the race under the lights around Singapore’s bumpy streets and received a much warmer reception this time around.
Read More: Harry and Meghan set for first joint engagement since returning to UK
Read More: George Russell suffers fresh setback with sprint race crash in Singapore
"Did I not know the rules, did we get off on the wrong foot?” Kardashian said.
Asked for her opinion on Formula One, she added: “I think it’s amazing and wild and something that I have never seen before. It’s amazing.
“(Lewis) is (in great form). I am just praying for the best tonight. He is very confident and so am I. Just got to pray for the best.”
Hamilton kissed Kardashian on his way back to his Ferrari and he started from third in Sunday’s main event.