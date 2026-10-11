Kim Kardashian put her awkward Monaco exchange with Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle in the past as she supported Lewis Hamilton at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The US reality star, who is the girlfriend of the seven-time world champion, was approached by Brundle – famed for his grid walks ahead of the race – at the Monaco event back in June but was not willing to speak.

The 45-year-old has been in the Singapore paddock all weekend to cheer on Hamilton – who roared to second in Saturday’s sprint.

Brundle tried his luck again in the build-up to the race under the lights around Singapore’s bumpy streets and received a much warmer reception this time around.

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