The disgraced former muucian was reportedly taken from Fort Dix federal prison to a hospital. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly been rushed to hospital from prison after suffering a head injury.

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The disgraced music mogul, 56, was taken from Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey at around 1am local time on Saturday, according to TMZ. He was later returned to the prison before sunrise, sources told the outlet. It remains unclear how Combs sustained the injury or what prompted the reported medical emergency. The incident comes after a turbulent few months for the former Bad Boy Records boss, who has reportedly been involved in a fight with another inmate and faced numerous claims about his life behind bars. Read more: Tom Cruise's film Digger on course to lose £185m in one of Hollywood's biggest box office flops Read more: 'It’s a different kettle of fish:' Katie Price 'really shocked' by ex-husband’s rape allegations, court hears

It comes after Combs was reportedly involved in a brawl with another inmate in July. Picture: Getty