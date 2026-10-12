Disgraced Diddy rushed to hospital from prison after suffering 'head injury in fall'
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Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly been rushed to hospital from prison after suffering a head injury.
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The disgraced music mogul, 56, was taken from Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey at around 1am local time on Saturday, according to TMZ.
He was later returned to the prison before sunrise, sources told the outlet.
It remains unclear how Combs sustained the injury or what prompted the reported medical emergency.
The incident comes after a turbulent few months for the former Bad Boy Records boss, who has reportedly been involved in a fight with another inmate and faced numerous claims about his life behind bars.
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In July, Combs was reportedly involved in a brawl with another inmate, resulting in a spell in solitary confinement.
More recently, he was said to have been moved to a special housing unit following allegations he had been enjoying an unusually lavish lifestyle in prison.
Reports claimed Combs had access to a mobile phone, alcohol and massages while behind bars.
Four men who served time alongside him told NBC News he allegedly spent thousands of dollars a month maintaining his lifestyle in prison.
Sources also claimed he used smuggled phones to view nude and sexual photographs of a former girlfriend, as well as a tablet to watch films and TV programmes, including the Netflix series Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
It was also alleged he paid other inmates for prescription medication.
Combs had his release date brought forward again in September, with his expected release moved from May 8, 2028 to January 21, 2028.
The music producer was sentenced to 50 months in prison last year after being convicted on two prostitution-related charges.
He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.