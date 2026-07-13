The winner will take on either England or Argentina in football's biggest fixture on Sunday

Didier Deschamps says he thinks Spain are favourites for their semi-final. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

France head coach Didier Deschamps has insisted Spain will start as favourites for their World Cup semi-final clash.

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The French head into the last four showdown in Dallas on Tuesday as the world number one-ranked team and having won all their games to date, while Luis de la Fuente’s men kicked off with a poor goalless draw against Cape Verde. But Deschamps told a press conference: "If you see what Spain did in their first match, forget about that, but in the rest Spain confirmed they are the favourite. "They can attack and defend well, and they have only conceded one goal. We know how to defend well but with the quality of the two teams offensively we think it is going to be a spectacular game." Read more: Police chief urges fans in England to live up to ‘exemplary’ crowds at World Cup as tournament the 'worst' they have seen domestically Read more: Kate presents Sinner with Wimbledon trophy at ‘most special tournament’ of year

France's training session included Kylian Mbappe. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile Deschamps shrugged off any lingering doubt about captain and Golden Boot-leading star Kylian Mbappe, who went off early in the last eight win over Morocco, saying simply: "He trained today." One of the reasons Deschamps may maintain Spain are favourites is the form of young star Lamine Yamal, but France defender Ibrahima Konate says it would be wrong to focus on the strength of just one player. Asked about the threat of Yamal, Konate responded: "The goal isn’t to focus on just one player in particular, because it’s the entire team that can cause harm. "It's not just Lamine. It’s the whole team. It’s clear we’re going to talk about what they’ve been offering since the start of this competition, because what they offer offensively is quite exceptional."

Spain's Lamine Yamal participates in training. Picture: Alamy