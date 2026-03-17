Petrol prices are now 10p higher than before the Iran war escalated, and diesel costs have shot up by 20p a litre, according to new figures.

The RAC said prices at the pump were “really starting to hurt drivers” as they continue to rise amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The average price of unleaded petrol at UK forecourts was 142.3p a litre on Tuesday, up 7.1 per cent since February 28.

Average diesel prices had jumped by nearly 14 per cent over the roughly two-week period to 162.1p per litre.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Petrol has now increased by 10p a litre since the start of the conflict in Iran and diesel by double that.

“This is really starting to hurt drivers who do a lot of miles, and especially for those with diesel vehicles.

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