Refuelling spots are set to ditch the maligned fuel in favour of EV chargers in the coming years

Diesel pumps could disappear in just four years as forecourts make way for electric vehicle chargers, a new report has claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Diesel pumps could disappear in just four years as forecourts make way for electric vehicle chargers, a new report has claimed.

Refuelling spots are set to ditch the maligned fuel in favour of EV chargers imminently as they seek to cash in on the massive spike in electric cars in recent years. EV think-tank New AutoMotive has predicted that many filling stations will axe diesel altogether by 2030 as demand tanks. The nationwide picture also spells the end of the leaded fuel. Many of the 8,400 petrol stations in Britain will stop selling diesel by 2035 altogether. Read More: Government accused of fuelling 'war with motorists' amid plans to restrict parking spaces in new-build estates Read More: Private parking fines hit record high as companies cash in on wayward motorists

