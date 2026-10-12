Price said she could tell the teenage girl, who was allegedly raped by her then-husband, was “afraid” from messages they exchanged. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Katie Price believed a teenage girl allegedly raped by her ex-husband was “afraid” and told a court she was “really shocked” by the allegations against him.

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The media personality began giving evidence in Kieran Hayler’s rape trial at Lewes Crown Court on Monday. Hayler, 39, is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in West Sussex in 2016. Katie Price said she could tell the teenage girl, who was allegedly raped by her then-husband, was “afraid” from messages they exchanged. The former glamour model was asked about messages between her and the complainant, saying: “I can’t remember the exact messages but it was that Kieran had tried to kiss her, that he had done stuff to her.” Read more:'Highly likely' that Iran was behind the RAF Fairford 'terror plot', Burnham says as US joins UK and 20 others in condemning attacks Read more: Jordanian princess, 81, accused staff of theft as jewellery mystery unfolds at her Belgravia home, court hears

Kieran Hayler has denied three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Picture: PA

Pressed on what was said, Ms Price told jurors: “Definitely a kiss and that he said he loved her.” “I wanted to get information out of (the complainant) because it’s serious,” she added. “I could tell that she was, like, afraid.” Ms Price said she was “really shocked” by the allegations about her then-husband. She told jurors: “I was shocked, like really shocked. It was a different kettle of fish, it’s a child.”

Ms Price said she was “really shocked” by the allegations about her then-husband. Picture: PA