'It’s a different kettle of fish:' Katie Price 'really shocked' by ex-husband’s rape allegations, court hears
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Katie Price believed a teenage girl allegedly raped by her ex-husband was “afraid” and told a court she was “really shocked” by the allegations against him.
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The media personality began giving evidence in Kieran Hayler’s rape trial at Lewes Crown Court on Monday.
Hayler, 39, is accused of three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in West Sussex in 2016.
Katie Price said she could tell the teenage girl, who was allegedly raped by her then-husband, was “afraid” from messages they exchanged.
The former glamour model was asked about messages between her and the complainant, saying: “I can’t remember the exact messages but it was that Kieran had tried to kiss her, that he had done stuff to her.”
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Pressed on what was said, Ms Price told jurors: “Definitely a kiss and that he said he loved her.”
“I wanted to get information out of (the complainant) because it’s serious,” she added.
“I could tell that she was, like, afraid.”
Ms Price said she was “really shocked” by the allegations about her then-husband.
She told jurors: “I was shocked, like really shocked. It was a different kettle of fish, it’s a child.”
She told the court she confronted her husband at the time asking if he had “done stuff” with the teenage girl.
Asked by prosecutor Ryan Richter what his response was, Ms Price said: “I can’t remember his response but his response all the time was ‘no I hadn’t’.”
Hayler denies the charges and suggests his ex-wife had “launched a campaign” against him when their marriage ended and the allegations form part of this, the court has heard.
He was married to Ms Price at the time of the allegations, before the couple’s relationship broke down in 2018 and they divorced in 2021.
The alleged victim is not part of Hayler or Ms Price’s extended families.
The trial continues.