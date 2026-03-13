The bunker was sealed in the 1960s after no longer being deemed a threat from Russia

The discovered bunker. Picture: English Heritage

By Alex Storey

A hidden bunker dating back to the Cold War has been unearthed during an archaeological dig at a historic castle.

The outlook post, which would have been used by the Royal Observer Corps, was discovered by English Heritage volunteers. The bunker is said to have been one of around 1,500 used across the conflict and would have been used to track the threat of nuclear bombs during the Cold War in the 1960s. Constructed as a key defence mechanism to hold off attack, the posts were built almost identical to each other, with communications facilities and bunk beds for members of the ROC, a civil defence organisation largely made up of volunteers.

The bunker was used in the 1960s during the Cold War. Picture: English Heritage

Its location, in the grounds of Scarborough Castle in Yorkshire, has remained hidden ever since it was closed off and buried in the around 1968. It was uncovered by workers at English Heritage last weekend after it was identified through data analysis and a ground survey. Images released by the charity show the brickwork fully intact with the wording Scarborough engraved into one of the blocks.

The bunker was found in the grounds of Scarborough castle. Picture: English Heritage

Kevin Booth, head of collections at English Heritage, gave an insight into its location and why it was used as a strategic tool. He said: "Wherever you lived in Britain you were probably no more than a few miles from an ROC post – yet few people knew they existed. "It seems strange to have a Cold War bunker built inside Scarborough Castle, but in many ways, it is a perfect location.

The outpost would have been used by the Royal Observer Corps. Picture: English Heritage