DigDat has been jailed for life. Picture: Instagram, Met Police

By LBC Staff

A drill rapper who bragged about using a gun in a song has been jailed for life over a drive-by shooting.

Rapper DigDat, real name Nathan Tokosi, shot Daniel Offei-Ntow, 27, six times in the head, mouth and body as he sat in his car in Notting Hill on November 20, 2023. Weeks after the shooting, the rapper released the song “Pink Notes” in which he brags: “This M10 got a string attached, fully auto, flick it back.” An M10, more commonly known as the MAC-10, is a compact, blowback-operated machine pistol/submachine gun. Read more: Trump's controversial Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino to leave Minneapolis after fatal Alex Pretti shooting Read more: Drill rapper DigDat guilty of attempted murder over drive-by shooting in which victim ‘lucky not to die’

DigDat has been jailed for life. Picture: Instagram

On Tuesday, Tokosi, 26, of Deptford, south-east London, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years having been convicted of attempted murder and firearms offences over two trials last year. The court was told Tokosi had eight previous convictions for 13 offences, including violence dating back to the age of 11 when he punched a girl in the face and punched and kneed a boy in the head in separate incidents four months apart. At the age of 13, the defendant stabbed a victim in the ribcage during an altercation for which he was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to seven years’ youth detention and three years on extended licence. In mitigation, the court was told Tokosi was a “laidback” young man caught up in the success of his music career and the “fast-paced and chaotic” lifestyle that went with it. Shannon Revel, defending, said: “He described that his job as a rapper effectively became an existence, rather than something that he could take time off from.” “Rising to success so quickly” gave Tokosi no real time for reflection, she said. Having been diagnosed with ADHD aged 11, Tokosi had “struggled” with his behaviour at school, she added. Sentencing at the Old Bailey, Judge Sarah Munro KC said she was in no doubt he was a dangerous offender.

Tokosi, whose single Air Force peaked at number 20 on the UK singles chart in 2018, was supported in court by his family. He made a phone gesture to the public gallery where weeping could be heard as he was sent down. Previously, prosecutor Kate Bex KC said the defendant was one of at least two people in a stolen Audi that pulled up beside Mr Offei-Ntow’s vehicle. At least six shots were fired from a rear passenger window, hitting Mr Offei-Ntow in the head, mouth and body, and he was “lucky not to die”, Ms Bex said. Firearms officers arrived quickly and found the victim’s Mitsubishi Outlander riddled with bullet holes and the interior covered in blood. Officers followed a trail of blood and found Mr Offei-Ntow had returned to his flat and was sitting on a sofa “in shock and severely injured”, the court was told. Police dogs recovered a latex glove and a black bag containing a firearm and three rounds of ammunition near to where the Audi was abandoned. Further inquiries revealed that Tokosi had borrowed a BMW to make two trips on consecutive nights from his father’s home in Deptford, south-east London, to Notting Hill that weekend, the jury heard.