It follows accusations the Government were making their 13th U-turn since coming into power

Sir Keir told the House of Commons that there "will be checks" on the right to work in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Prime Minister has insisted right-to-work checks will be still introduced amid accusations the Government are set to water down plans for compulsory digital IDs.

Sir Keir Starmer told the House of Commons there "will be checks," and they will be "digital and mandatory" as part of a crackdown on illegal work by migrants. It comes after the Government were accused of U-turning on the policy, which would be the 13th carried out since coming into power. Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir suggested checks would still be brought in to establish if people are legally allowed to work in the UK, but did not say this would only be limited to his digital ID.

He said: "I'm determined to make it harder for people to work illegally in this country, and that’s why there will be checks, they will be digital, and they will be mandatory." Chancellor Rachel Reeves said earlier on Wednesday that the Government was "pretty relaxed" over how the form of ID will be presented. Ms Reeves said: "On the digital ID, for starters, I do think this story has been a bit overwritten. We are saying that you will need mandatory digital ID to be able to work in the UK. "Now the difference is whether that has to be one piece of ID, a digital ID card, or whether it could be an e-visa or an e-passport, and we’re pretty relaxed about what form that takes." Conservatives' leader Kemi Badenoch welcomed the "latest U-turn," and described mandatory digital ID as a "rubbish policy."

In response to the rumoured U-turn, Kemi Badenoch called it a "rubbish" policy. Picture: PA

In response, Sir Keir said: "I'm determined to make it harder for people to work illegally in this country, and that’s why there will be checks, they will be digital, and they will be mandatory." But it is the latest in a series of U-turns by the Labour Government, including last week’s decision to provide additional support for pubs facing large hikes in business rates. Health Secretary Wes Streeting told a conference in London on Tuesday that ministers should aim to "get it right first time." Government officials have insisted they had "always been clear that details on the digital ID scheme will be set out following a full public consultation, which will launch shortly."

Last year, Labour Together mocked up what the Brit card could look like. Picture: Labour Together