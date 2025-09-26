Sir Keir Starmer to announce how Brit Cards could bring together different logins and services.

A Spanish digital ID card: A similar system could come to the UK. Picture: Alamy

Every adult in Britain will be made to have a new government-issued digital ID card under plans to be set out by the Labour government.

The app will provide a 'digital wallet' to bring services together. Picture: Alamy

The government is facing questions over what it means, and culture secretary Lisa Nandy told LBC on Friday that the digital ID cards will not restrict use of public services. Meanwhile, Labour minister Peter Kyle has previously said “nothing is off the table” in terms of what digital versions of Government-issued documents could be stored in the new gov.uk app. Here is what we know so far.

Appy days: Tech secretary Peter Kyle has backed the scheme. Picture: Alamy

What is digital ID? The digital ID can provide evidence of who you are and also give some of your other personal attributes and details. It will combine online services and government apps to allow users to navigate government portals without a need to present physical documents. Back in January, Mr Kyle, called it a “smartphone wallet” and hopes it can allow DBS checks and marriage certificates to be in one centralised hub to users by the end of 2027. Why is Sir Keir Starmer wanting to introduce digital ID cards? The prime minister has said digital ID cards will stop migrant workers from “slipping into the shadow economy,”. Sir Keir wants the cards to become mandatory for right to work checks by the end of this Parliament and be available to all UK citizens under new Government plans. He said: “I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering. “Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure. “And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.” The service will go beyond providing a right to work, however, and speed up processes. The app also aims to join up services so people can pay their car tax and receive their child benefit in the same place. Physical documents will remain available and there are no plans to make the digital versions compulsory, Mr Kyle has said. Why is there opposition to digital ID - and has a petition started? Critics have said they think the cards “won't make a dent in the migration crisis,” with soldier turned aid worker Rob Lawrie telling LBC the shadow economy is too big. A petition has been signed by more than 700,000 calling for the ID cards to not be introduced.

The write up states: “We think this would be a step towards mass surveillance and digital control, and that no one should be forced to register with a state-controlled ID system. We oppose the creation of any national ID system.” Ms Nandy said in response to concerns: "It's only for employment that you'll be required to produce it. "But over the last few years, as the NHS app has been rolled out, we know that for a lot of people, including me, that's had significant benefits.” She added: "I can access my medical records now when I couldn't previously. I can book appointments with my GP online. That's a real benefit. "But we're not suggesting for a moment that people would have to produce this digital ID in order to get access to the National Health Service."

Lisa Nandy has said that the digital ID can be a real benefit. Picture: Alamy

What will happen if you do not have a digital ID card? Digital IDs will become mandatory to prove the right to work, but people will not be required to carry the document or be asked to produce it. All UK citizens and everyone who wants to work in the UK will have to have one. The Government will make sure everyone has one in the same way that every citizen of the UK has a national insurance number, Ms Nandy said. She stressed however that it would be up to people to decide if they want to use the ID. Ms Nandy appeared to be referring to a choice of whether to have the ID downloaded on to a phone or to use it for reasons beyond proving the right to work. “Although all UK citizens will have a digital ID, it will not be mandatory for people to use it. It will be entirely their choice,” she said. There will be steps to help those without smartphones, with physical ID cards being mooted as an alternative to those without the app. The government has said the scheme will be rolled out alongside an outreach programme, including face-to-face support for citizens who are struggling to access the scheme. A statement read: “In designing the digital ID scheme, the government will ensure that it works for those who aren’t able to use a smartphone, with inclusion at the heart of its design.” What happens next? The move is subject to consultation but when asked whether the change would go before Parliament or just be done, Ms Nandy told LBC: “This is being done.” A public consultation is set to be held later this year for all to have their say on the issue. What about cybersecurity concerns? The system will use encryption and authentication technology that is already in use to protect digital transactions. If a device is stolen or lost, the digital credentials stored on it can be revoked and reissued right away. The Government expects this to provide better security than traditional physical documents. Which other countries have digital ID cards? Countries that already have similar systems in place include Denmark, where students can log in and retrieve records needed for job or university applications using their national digital IDs. The British government has pointed to other countries where the digital ID is being rolled out. In Australia, citizens can access a range of private services, from banking to buying alcohol, with their digital identification, reducing the need for multiple separate accounts and pieces of paper,

In Estonia, digital ID enables access to child benefits, health records and applications for nursery places seamlessly, never having to provide the same information twice,

And in India, the government has saved around US $10 billion annually by reducing fraud and leakages in welfare schemes.