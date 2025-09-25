The Prime Minister was initially sceptical of digital IDs, but has been convinced by senior government figures and world leaders, including President Macron.

The plans could be announced as early as Friday (mock up by Labour think tank, Labour Together)).

By Henry Moore

Every adult in Britain will reportedly be made to have a new government-issued ID card under plans to be set out by Sir Keir Starmer.

In a bid to tackle illegal migration, the PM looks set to announce the new compulsory ID - dubbed the “Brit card.” The plans could be announced as early as Friday, according to the Times. Under the scheme, anyone starting a new job would have to show their “Brit card”, with their details then being checked against a database to show they can legally work in the UK. Read more: Digital ID is a chance to prove government can still work

This mockup, created by Labour think tank Labour Together, imagines how the BritCard could display verifiable credentials. Picture: Labour Together

The Prime Minister was initially sceptical of digital IDs, but has been convinced by senior government figures and world leaders, including President Macron. Shabana Mahmood, home secretary, has long been a supporter of digital ID cards. Last month, she said they could be used to prevent illegal immigrants from working and help deal with the UK being “a destination of choice for those that are on the move around the world”. Those in favour of such a scheme argue it would send a clear signal that the UK is not "a soft touch" on illegal migration.

This summer, plans were put forward by Labour Together, a pro-Starmer think tank. It sent a paper to the No 10 policy unit to examine its proposals. Under the plan, every adult would be required to “show” their card when taking up a new job or renting a property The app would automatically check their right to work against government records. A system would be used to cross-reference the stored identity against company tax records to identify firms with workers who had not completed checks. Labour Together argued it would help to clamp down on the vast numbers of people overstaying their visas. It claimed half of those whose asylum claims were rejected over the past 14 years are likely still to be Britain. The report called on Sir Keir Starmer to make digital identity a “top prime ministerial priority”. It urges him to start a “fundamental transformation in the way British citizens interact with the government”. The proposal has been backed by scores of Labour MPs. It says it could cost up to £400m to build the system, with around £10m a year to roll it out as a free-to-use phone app.