Every adult in the UK to require digital ID under new Keir Starmer plan
The Prime Minister was initially sceptical of digital IDs, but has been convinced by senior government figures and world leaders, including President Macron.
Every adult in Britain will reportedly be made to have a new government-issued ID card under plans to be set out by Sir Keir Starmer.
In a bid to tackle illegal migration, the PM looks set to announce the new compulsory ID - dubbed the “Brit card.”
The plans could be announced as early as Friday, according to the Times.
Under the scheme, anyone starting a new job would have to show their “Brit card”, with their details then being checked against a database to show they can legally work in the UK.
Shabana Mahmood, home secretary, has long been a supporter of digital ID cards.
Last month, she said they could be used to prevent illegal immigrants from working and help deal with the UK being “a destination of choice for those that are on the move around the world”.
Those in favour of such a scheme argue it would send a clear signal that the UK is not "a soft touch" on illegal migration.
This summer, plans were put forward by Labour Together, a pro-Starmer think tank.
It sent a paper to the No 10 policy unit to examine its proposals.
Under the plan, every adult would be required to “show” their card when taking up a new job or renting a property
The app would automatically check their right to work against government records.
A system would be used to cross-reference the stored identity against company tax records to identify firms with workers who had not completed checks.
Labour Together argued it would help to clamp down on the vast numbers of people overstaying their visas.
It claimed half of those whose asylum claims were rejected over the past 14 years are likely still to be Britain.
The report called on Sir Keir Starmer to make digital identity a “top prime ministerial priority”.
It urges him to start a “fundamental transformation in the way British citizens interact with the government”.
The proposal has been backed by scores of Labour MPs.
It says it could cost up to £400m to build the system, with around £10m a year to roll it out as a free-to-use phone app.
The BritCard “should form an important part of Labour’s enforcement strategy that does not compromise our principles and values”, a foreword in the report reads.
It added that previous government’s “hostile environment” made very little difference to the overall migration figures while having a disproportionately harsh effect on those unfairly targeted.
“The Windrush scandal saw thousands of people wrongly targeted by immigration enforcement, including many legitimate British citizens who were unjustly detained or deported,” it reads.
“We believe that a progressive government does not have to choose between dealing with these injustices. It must tackle them all head on”
Morgan Wild, Labour Together’s chief policy adviser, said: “The state makes everyone, whether they are a British citizen or not, prove their right to work or rent.
“But we don’t give everyone with the right to be here the ability to prove it. That leads to discrimination, unjust deportation and, as happened in the worst Windrush cases, dying in a country that is not your own. Through a national effort to provide everyone with proof of their right to be here, BritCard can stop that from ever happening again.”
The UK has only previously had mandatory ID cards during wartime.
The last tranche were scrapped in 1952.
Sir John Major’s government ran a consultation on reintroducing them in the 1995, but they were never brought in.
His successor, Sir Tony Blair, then considered a voluntary ID card, but it was not fully rolled out amid objections from the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.
Sir Tony has since called for their introduction.