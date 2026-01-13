A mininster has rejected claims Sir Keir Starmer is scrapping plans for mandatory digital ID for workers.

He told Tonight with Andrew Marr: “There’s a lot being discussed behind the scenes, but I'm very clear on this. There will be mandatory digital checks for work."

But according to Mr Tapp, the plans are not being watered down.

It comes after a report in the Times claimed digitial IDs will be optional once introduced in 2029, giving workers the option of whether to use other documents to digitally verify their identity.

Speaking to LBC, Home Office minister Mike Tapp rubbished reports claiming the Prime Minister will no longer make digitial ID's to verify someone’s right to work in the UK compulsory.

Mr Tapp said announcements will be made in due course, adding that “the ambition is to have mandatory work checks which will be digital by the end of this parliament”.

When pressed again by Andrew on whether there will be absolutely no U-turn on digital ID, he replied: “As far as I'm aware, no.”

It comes after at the Times quoted a government source as saying the compulsory element of digital ID “was stopping conversation about what digital IDs could be used for generally”.

"Stepping back from mandatory-use cases will deflate one of the main points of contention. We do not want to risk there being cases of some 65-year-old in a rural area being barred from working because he hasn’t installed the ID.”

Conservative shadow Cabinet Office minister Mike Wood said: “While we welcome the scrapping of any mandatory identification, this is yet another humiliating U-turn from the Government.

“Keir Starmer’s spinelessness is becoming a pattern, not an exception.

“What was sold as a tough measure to tackle illegal working is now set to become yet another costly, ill-thought-out experiment abandoned at the first sign of pressure from Labour’s backbenches.”

A government spokesperson said: "We are committed to mandatory digital right to work checks.

“We have always been clear that details on the digital ID scheme will be set out following a full public consultation which will launch shortly.

“Digital ID will make everyday life easier for people, ensuring public services are more personal, joined-up, and effective, while also remaining inclusive.”