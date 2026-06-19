The princess reflected on the issue of the "digitalised world" in an essay about her recent two-day visit to Reggio Emilia in Italy

“In an increasingly digitalised world, where so much of life is mediated through screens, the need for genuine human connection has never been greater" she wrote. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The Princess of Wales has said the "need for human connection" has never been greater in an increasingly digital world.

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In her essay the princess suggested adults “might try to rediscover” their childhood when “mind, body and spirit” existed together. Picture: Getty

“These foundational qualities help us relate to others, understand our place in the world, and ultimately find meaning in life. “All of them echo a way of being we knew instinctively in childhood, marked by openness, curiosity and emotional immediacy.” Kate made a two-day visit to Reggio Emilia in April, described at the time by aides as the start of the princess taking her early years crusade around the world with vigour following her cancer experience. She learned about the Reggio Emilia Approach, named after the city that pioneered the teaching method, that stresses the importance of the parents, educators and environment – “the third teacher” – that surround a child.