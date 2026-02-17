In total, the alleged thieves spent £234.45 on two fillet steaks, pizzas, ice cream and eight pornstar martinis, the restaurant owner claims

The three alleged thieves were pictured leaving the restaurant. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

This is the moment a group of alleged dine-and-dash customers were caught on camera brazenly strolling out of a restaurant without paying.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shameless trio have been accused of eating at the Chadderton Bar and Grill in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on Valentine’s Day and leaving behind a whopping £230 bill. From cocktails to fillet steaks, the group seemingly ordered a slew of the menu’s most expensive items before simply walking out. CCTV footage shows two women quickly leaving the restaurant, followed by a man sauntering at a more leisurely pace. Read more: Moment 'dine and dash' family demolish fried breakfasts, sides and five cokes before fleeing café without paying bill

In total, the alleged thieves spent £234.45 on two fillet steaks, pizzas, ice cream and eight pornstar martinis, the restaurant owner claims. Furious, the restaurant owners have shared the clip of the trio leaving their table on Facebook. The restaurant's owner told the Manchester Evening News: “They hadn’t booked and we were quite busy. It was two ladies and one gentleman and they wanted a table but had to wait. “After 15 minutes they got a table and ordered cocktails, double Malibus, food and dessert.

The trio racked up a whopping £234 bill. Picture: Chadderton Bar and Grill