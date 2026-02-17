Moment ‘dine-&-dashers’ walk out of restaurant ‘after racking up £230 bill' on fillet steaks and pornstar martinis
In total, the alleged thieves spent £234.45 on two fillet steaks, pizzas, ice cream and eight pornstar martinis, the restaurant owner claims
This is the moment a group of alleged dine-and-dash customers were caught on camera brazenly strolling out of a restaurant without paying.
Listen to this article
The shameless trio have been accused of eating at the Chadderton Bar and Grill in Oldham, Greater Manchester, on Valentine’s Day and leaving behind a whopping £230 bill.
From cocktails to fillet steaks, the group seemingly ordered a slew of the menu’s most expensive items before simply walking out.
CCTV footage shows two women quickly leaving the restaurant, followed by a man sauntering at a more leisurely pace.
Read more: Moment 'dine and dash' family demolish fried breakfasts, sides and five cokes before fleeing café without paying bill
In total, the alleged thieves spent £234.45 on two fillet steaks, pizzas, ice cream and eight pornstar martinis, the restaurant owner claims.
Furious, the restaurant owners have shared the clip of the trio leaving their table on Facebook.
The restaurant's owner told the Manchester Evening News: “They hadn’t booked and we were quite busy. It was two ladies and one gentleman and they wanted a table but had to wait.
“After 15 minutes they got a table and ordered cocktails, double Malibus, food and dessert.
“Their friend also came to join them. One girl went out first for a smoke, then the others followed after about five minutes.
“I was serving another table taking an order, and the next thing, I looked over and they had disappeared.
“I am gutted. It’s not just about the money, but it’s the time. We had to make all the cocktails for them when we were busy.”
In a Facebook post, they added: “We are sharing this message to make other restaurant owners and businesses aware.
“These customers visited our restaurant, enjoyed their meal, and unfortunately left without paying the bill. We have CCTV footage and the bill receipt as proof of the incident.
“As a business, we normally respect customer privacy and never share CCTV footage publicly. However, in this situation, we feel it is important to raise awareness and protect other local businesses from similar incidents.
“If the individuals in this video see this post, we kindly request you to contact us and settle the outstanding bill.
“We also request fellow business owners to stay alert. Thank you for your support.”