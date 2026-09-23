Diner shot in face at packed Costa del Sol resturant as mahunt for two masked gunmen underway
Horrified witnesses fled for their lives as gunshots were heard at the popular holiday hotspot.
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An urgent manhunt is underway to find two masked gunmen who shot a man in the face at a busy restaurant on Spain's Costa del Sol as horrified onlookers watched on.
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The victim fell to the floor drenched in blood before a security guard and a bystander rushed over to help him after he was ambushed at the popular outdoor shopping area in Malaga.
He was taken to hospital for surgery following the attack, which took place at around 10.30pm at the Lounge Bar Plaza on the Muelle Uno waterfront promenade on Tuesday night.
One source close to the investigation told local media it's a "miracle" he survived.
Horrified fellow diners fled for their lives as gunshots were heard in a panicked scramble at the popular holiday hotspot.
Two gunmen also fled the scene and a manhunt has been launched with no arrests made so far.
The area was cordoned off and diners were evacuated as a crime scene was set up.
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A spokesman for Spain’s National Police said this morning: “A shooting occurred last night around 10.30pm at Muelle Uno in the city of Malaga.
“A man, born in 1979, was shot in the face and was subsequently taken to a hospital in Malaga.
“The National Police have opened an investigation aimed at clarifying the circumstances of the incident.
“At present, no arrests have been made.”
No further information was given about the identity of the victim, but unverified reports say he is a 47-year-old Turkish national.
Earlier, crowds had gathered at the nearby Pompidou Centre to see a World Cup exhibition after Spain won the football tournament this summer.
Many families who had been at the viewing, which ran until 9pm, chose to dine at the restaurant as it was close by.
"The surprising thing was that there were a lot of police in the area", one witness said.
Another witness said many children were also in the area at the time after seeing the trophy from Spain’s World Cup win.