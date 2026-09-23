An urgent manhunt is underway to find two masked gunmen who shot a man in the face at a busy restaurant on Spain's Costa del Sol as horrified onlookers watched on.

The victim fell to the floor drenched in blood before a security guard and a bystander rushed over to help him after he was ambushed at the popular outdoor shopping area in Malaga.

He was taken to hospital for surgery following the attack, which took place at around 10.30pm at the Lounge Bar Plaza on the Muelle Uno waterfront promenade on Tuesday night.

One source close to the investigation told local media it's a "miracle" he survived.

Horrified fellow diners fled for their lives as gunshots were heard in a panicked scramble at the popular holiday hotspot.

Two gunmen also fled the scene and a manhunt has been launched with no arrests made so far.

The area was cordoned off and diners were evacuated as a crime scene was set up.

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